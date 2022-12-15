Swedish battery maker Northvolt names new chairman

STOCKHOLM, Dec 15 (Reuters) -
Swedish battery maker Northvolt on Thursday named former SAP
CEO Jim Hagemann Snabe as its new chairman as part of
Northvolt's plan to build a more independent board.
Current chairman Carl-Erik Lagercrantz will become the vice
chairman of Northvolt.
Apart from Snabe, who is also the chairman of German
engineering group Siemens, Northvolt is adding Schneider
Electric's executive committee member Barbara Frei-Spreiter to
the board and increasing its size to eight from seven.
The company, which has so far raised about $8 billion in
equity and debt, is building one of Europe's largest battery
factory and has got over $55 billion in orders from the likes of
BMW, Fluence, Scania, Volkswagen Group, Volvo Cars and Polestar.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm; Editing by Josie
Kao)