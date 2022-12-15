Advanced search
Swedish battery maker Northvolt names new chairman

12/15/2022 | 02:00am EST
STOCKHOLM, Dec 15 (Reuters) -

Swedish battery maker Northvolt on Thursday named former SAP CEO Jim Hagemann Snabe as its new chairman as part of Northvolt's plan to build a more independent board.

Current chairman Carl-Erik Lagercrantz will become the vice chairman of Northvolt.

Apart from Snabe, who is also the chairman of German engineering group Siemens, Northvolt is adding Schneider Electric's executive committee member Barbara Frei-Spreiter to the board and increasing its size to eight from seven.

The company, which has so far raised about $8 billion in equity and debt, is building one of Europe's largest battery factory and has got over $55 billion in orders from the likes of BMW, Fluence, Scania, Volkswagen Group, Volvo Cars and Polestar. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm; Editing by Josie Kao)


© Reuters 2022
