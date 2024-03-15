OSLO (Reuters) - The general council of Sweden's central bank on Friday said it had picked Anna Seim to replace Deputy Governor Martin Floden, whose mandate expires on May 21.

Seim is currently professor of economics and acting director at the department of economics at Stockholm University.

"She will be a good complement to the other members of the executive board, and we are also very pleased that our decision was unanimous," the general council said in a statement.

Seim's research focuses among other things on the effects of the inflation target on wage formation and other macroeconomic outcomes, it added.

Floden joined the Riksbank as a rate-setter in 2013 and got a second mandate period in 2018. Under a new law that came into force last year, the central bank's five rate-setters can only serve two terms.

Seim is appointed to a six-year term, starting on May 22, and the first monetary policy meeting she will take part in is scheduled for June 26, the Riksbank said.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)