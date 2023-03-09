Swedish central bank's Bunge says hike of 25 or 50 points in April still the main scenario

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish inflation is too high but an interest rate hike of either 25 or 50 basis points in April is still the main scenario, Deputy Riksbank Governor Aino Bunge said on Thursday.

"Right now that is what I envision, but we will see when we approach that meeting," Bunge told reporters. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander, editing by Terje Solsvik)