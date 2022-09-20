Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Swedish central bank surprises with full percentage point rate hike

09/20/2022 | 04:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The sign for Sweden's central bank is pictured in Stockholm

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Sweden's central bank raised interest rates by a full percentage point to 1.75% on Tuesday in a surprisingly large move and warned that more was to come as it sought to get to grips with surging inflation.

Inflation hit 9% - a 30-year high - in August as the effects of soaring energy prices spread through the economy, and has overshot the Riksbank's forecasts.

The hike was the biggest since November 1992, when the Riksbank also raised its key rate by a full percentage point.

"By raising the policy rate more now, the risk of high inflation in the longer term is reduced, and thereby the need for greater monetary policy tightening further ahead," the central bank said in a statement.

A majority of analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a 75 basis point hike on Tuesday, with only two expecting a full percentage point.

The Swedish crown was flat after initially rising on the rate announcement.

There is little the bank can do about the current level of inflation. But rate-setters do not want surging prices to spill over into higher wage demands, which would make the job of returning to the 2% inflation target much harder in the longer term.

Rate rises will continue despite forecasts Sweden's economy is heading for a sharp downturn - possibly even a recession.

The Riksbank forecast GDP would shrink 0.7% next year.

Rate-setters now see the policy rate peaking at around 2.5% in the second quarter of next year.

"We ... believe the policy rate will be higher than that and we don't exclude a peak of 3.5% at the end of 2023," Lars Kristian Feste, head of fixed income at Ohman Group said.

The Riksbank's forecast compares with June when the central bank said rates would reach about 2% early next year and then remain basically unchanged going forward.

Earlier this month, the European Central Bank tightened by 75 basis points, following two such hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve, setting an aggressive tightening precedent for the Riksbank.

Analysts are betting there will be no let-up in the pace of hikes from the Fed and the ECB, while other central banks, such as the Swiss National Bank, are likely to follow suit with aggressive hikes.

(Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; editing by Niklas Pollard and Susan Fenton)

By Simon Johnson


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.20% 0.66979 Delayed Quote.5.06%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -0.30% 0.64693 Delayed Quote.-2.15%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.45% 0.67036 Delayed Quote.-7.38%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.14% 1.1426 Delayed Quote.-4.11%
BRITISH POUND / SWEDISH KRONA (GBP/SEK) 0.39% 12.3653 Delayed Quote.0.23%
BRITISH POUND / SWISS FRANC (GBP/CHF) 0.04% 1.10366 Delayed Quote.-10.83%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.13% 1.14358 Delayed Quote.-15.48%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.03% 0.752655 Delayed Quote.8.08%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.12% 0.72682 Delayed Quote.0.67%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.29% 0.75289 Delayed Quote.-4.65%
CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI / SWISS FRANC (CNY/CHF) -0.25% 0.137366 Delayed Quote.-3.80%
DANISH KRONE / SWISS FRANC (DKK/CHF) -0.51% 12.935 Delayed Quote.-7.03%
EURO / SWEDISH KRONA (EUR/SEK) 0.26% 10.82192 Delayed Quote.4.55%
EURO / SWISS FRANC (EUR/CHF) -0.11% 0.96586 Delayed Quote.-6.93%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.27% 1.00075 Delayed Quote.-11.85%
HONGKONG-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (HKD/CHF) 0.15% 12.299 Delayed Quote.4.82%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.05% 0.012506 Delayed Quote.6.29%
INDIAN RUPEE / SWISS FRANC (INR/CHF) -0.15% 0.012082 Delayed Quote.-1.21%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.00% 0.012549 Delayed Quote.-6.52%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.33% 0.6709 Delayed Quote.-14.99%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (NZD/CHF) -0.61% 0.57141 Delayed Quote.-7.49%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.77% 0.59208 Delayed Quote.-12.31%
NORWEGIAN KRONER / SWEDISH KRONA (NOK/SEK) 0.35% 1.05614 Delayed Quote.2.70%
RUSSIAN ROUBLE / SWISS FRANC (RUB/CHF) -0.17% 0.016037 Delayed Quote.31.37%
SINGAPORE-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (SGD/CHF) 0.06% 0.685 Delayed Quote.1.33%
SWEDISH KRONA / SWISS FRANC (SEK/CHF) -0.25% 0.089362 Delayed Quote.-10.97%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.26% 0.999271 Delayed Quote.13.45%
US DOLLAR / SWEDISH KRONA (USD/SEK) 0.52% 10.81377 Delayed Quote.18.61%
US DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (USD/CHF) 0.15% 0.9651 Delayed Quote.5.59%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:46aChina stocks track global peers higher ahead of Fed rate decision
RE
04:45aIndia says it will support Sri Lanka, mainly through long-term investments
RE
04:43aStellantis invests in Italian plant as part of switch to electric
RE
04:42aTaiwan export orders resume growth in August, outlook mixed
RE
04:41aCentral Glass agrees to activist demands to buy back its shares
RE
04:40aS.Africa's Thungela signs three-year wage deal
RE
04:40aShort-dated euro zone yields hit multi-year highs on inflation angst, ahead of Fed
RE
04:38aEnergy, consumer staples lift London's FTSE 100 in big week for central banks
RE
04:37aTPG to reach first-close of new Asia fund at over $3 billion - sources
RE
04:37aStocks muted, Sweden kicks off salvo of central bank hikes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Demand for Porsche AG listing exceeds deal size - bookrunner
2Australia, NZ dollars give ground as yield buffer shrinks
3Base metals rise as China eases COVID restrictions
4Russia's surging oil exports to China in Aug fail to keep Saudis down -..
5TUI AG: Q4 Pre-Close Trading Update

HOT NEWS