Swedish court finds man guilty of murder at politics festival

The 33-year-old Swede was arrested in Visby on the Baltic Sea island of Gotland instants after a woman was stabbed to death in a crowded square during the annual Swedish political Almedalen Week festival.

The woman, a prominent professional in Swedish psychiatry, was stabbed near where Centre Party leader Annie Loof had been due to hold a news conference, and prosecutors in November said they suspected the man had also planned to murder Loof.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)