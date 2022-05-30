Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Swedish economy shrinks as pandemic and war pinch exports

05/30/2022 | 02:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Woman strolls through the Sodermalm area of Stockholm

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Sweden's economy slowed sharply in the first quarter of the year, data from the Statistics Office showed on Monday, confirming that the lingering effects of the pandemic and war in Ukraine have put the brakes on growth.

Gross domestic product (GDP) contracted 0.8% compared with the final quarter of 2021, downwardly revised from the previous estimate of a 0.4% decline. On the year, the economy grew 3%, unrevised from the previous estimate.

"The downturn was relatively broad but negative net exports were the biggest contributor, Jessica Engdahl, section chief at the Statistics Office said in a statement.

Sweden's trade balance was -1.8 billion crowns in April, separate data showed.

The country's economy weathered the pandemic relatively well, but lingering problems with bottlenecks and supply, worsened by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, look like finally catching up with companies.

Furthermore, households are feeling the pinch from surging inflation and eyeing higher mortgage costs as a result of an expected series of rate hikes.

The central bank raised its benchmark rate at the end of April and said it would have to hike several more times this year and next to keep inflation - at 6.4% in April- in check.

Markets expect the Riksbank to be forced into even more aggressive policy-tightening than rate-setters currently plan.

Households have already turned gloomy with the latest survey showing consumer confidence at its lowest level since the financial crisis of 2008-2009, though retail sales are still holding up well.

In it's most recent forecast, the central bank cut its outlook for growth this year to 2.8% from 3.6% and also lowered its expectations for the coming years.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by Niklas Pollard)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:43aCentrica says sale of its stake in statfjord oilfield to equinor…
RE
02:43aCentrica says spirit energy to complete sale of its norwegian as…
RE
02:42aGerman April import prices surge 31.7%
RE
02:42aFoxtons replaces CEO amid rising pressure from activist investors - Sky News (May 29)
RE
02:39aGerman industry association cuts 2022 production forecast again
RE
02:30aSwedish economy shrinks as pandemic and war pinch exports
RE
02:30aNorwegian Air orders 50 Boeing aircraft, options for 30 more
RE
02:29aTata Motors looks to buy Ford India plant in electric vehicle push
RE
02:27aBitcoin up almost 5% to two-week high of $30,887; ether up 5% to…
RE
02:21aChina to launch new rules for multi-channel network industry
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nokia strengthens partnership with Microsoft to enhance performance at ..
2How a cheap component could help kill off combustion cars
3Magnora ASA: Helios to divest solar parks of 32MWp to Solgrid
4ING GROEP N.V. : Upgraded by Goldman Sachs
5Japan's SoftBank cuts borrowing from Mizuho, Goldman Sachs

HOT NEWS