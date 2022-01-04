Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Swedish king and queen have COVID-19 amid surge in cases

01/04/2022 | 11:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Nobel Prize award ceremony 2021

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia have tested positive for COVID-19, the palace said in a statement on Tuesday, amid rising infections in the Nordic nation driven by the new Omicron variant of the virus.

Sweden set a new daily record for COVID-19 cases, the most recent data from the health agency showed on Tuesday, registering 11,507 cases on Dec. 30.

"The King and Queen, who are fully vaccinated with three injections, have mild symptoms and are feeling well, given the circumstances," the palace said in a statement.

The palace said the king, 75, and the queen, 78, were self-isolating and that work to trace those they had been in contact with was underway.

Carl Gustaf, whose role is largely ceremonial, became Sweden's head of state at the age of 27, following the death of King Gustaf VI Adolf in 1973, and is the country's longest serving monarch.

Crown Princess Victoria, his eldest daughter and heir to the throne, had the virus in March last year as did her husband, Prince Daniel. Both recovered after suffering mild symptoms.

After a calm autumn, Sweden has seen a surge in infection in recent weeks.

In the four-day period from Friday through Monday, the country registered 42,969 new cases and 20 deaths, the Public Health Agency figures showed.

Omicron has spread fast, especially in urban regions. Scientists estimate it now accounts for 50% or more of infections in areas such as the capital, Stockholm.

Last month, the government tightened restrictions on public gatherings and urged all those who can to work from home.

Restrictions are still relatively limited, in keeping with government policy through the pandemic of avoiding hard lockdowns.

The country's COVID death toll has been far higher per capita than its Nordic neighbours, which imposed tougher restrictions early in the pandemic, but lower than many European countries that locked down.

King Carl Gustaf made headlines in Sweden in 2020 when he said his country had failed in its handling of COVID-19, a sharp criticism of a pandemic policy partly blamed for a high death toll among the elderly.

(Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Simon Johnson, Editing by Alexandra Hudson and Frank Jack Daniel)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:16aFrance says Egypt informed it of pending release of activist Ramy Shaath
RE
11:14aSouth African rand slides on dollar strength; stocks gain
RE
11:09aOmicron estimated to be 95.4% of coronavirus variants in U.S. - CDC
RE
11:08aFrench central banker sees inflation peaking, limited COVID impact
RE
11:07aGerman households feel the heat from rising power and gas bills
RE
11:06aFed's Kashkari abandons dovish view, sees 2 rate hikes this year
RE
11:05aBloomberg Media CEO Justin Smith steps down - WSJ
RE
11:01aToyota dethrones GM as U.S. sales leader after nearly a century on top
RE
11:00aSwedish king and queen have COVID-19 amid surge in cases
RE
10:58aSwedish king and queen have COVID-19 amid surge in cases
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street downplays worries in wishful start to 2022
2Tencent to cut stake in Singapore tech group Sea
3Nokia and Tele2 expand 5G partnership in the Baltics
4NOVO NORDISK : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan
5China Evergrande climbs as it plays down buildings demolition impact

HOT NEWS