Swedish monetary policy needs to be tightened more - Riksbank's Breman

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Inflation is much too high and monetary policy needs to be tightened considerably, Riksbank Deputy Governor Anna Breman said in the text of a speech published by the central bank on Wednesday.

"Monetary policy therefore needs to be substantially tightened for a significant period in order for inflation not only to come down to two percent but also to thereafter remain at a low and stable level," Breman said. (Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by Niklas Pollard)