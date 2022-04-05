Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Swedish prosecutors open preliminary investigation into war crimes in Ukraine

04/05/2022 | 09:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Sergiy, 46, uses his mobile phone as he stands in the courtyard of his sister's house, that was destroyed by Russian shelling, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Bucha

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish prosecutors have opened a preliminary investigation into possible war crimes in Ukraine and urged witnesses to come forward, the Swedish Prosecution Authority said on Tuesday.

The authority said the purpose of the investigation was to secure evidence as early as possible that could be used in Swedish or international courts. It urged victims and anyone who had witnessed violence against civilians in Ukraine to contact authorities.

"Based on the information available on the situation in Ukraine, there is reason to believe that serious war crimes have been committed," the Swedish Prosecution Authority said in a statement.

The Authority said it currently had no suspects.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of war crimes and called for a trial, adding to the global outcry over civilian killings in the Ukrainian town of Bucha. The Kremlin said that Western allegations of war crimes were a "monstrous forgery".

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Niklas Pollard)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:06aEmerging markets suffer $9.8bln outflow in March with big hit to China
RE
10:06aLatvia and Estonia close Russian consulates, expel staff
RE
10:05aFed's Brainard sees methodical rate hikes, rapid balance sheet shrinkage
RE
10:04aU.S. service sector regains speed in March; high input prices persist - ISM survey
RE
10:03aNATO says Russia regrouping to try to take Ukraine's Donbas
RE
10:01aBritain says all fracking options on table as orders review
RE
10:00aGerman January gas imports down 8.2%, bill more than trebled
RE
09:59aGeorgia Republicans pass bill empowering law enforcement to investigate elections
RE
09:59aRussia waged deliberate campaign to commit atrocities in Bucha - Blinken
RE
09:57aUK orders fracking report, says all options on the table
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk takes 9% stake in Twitter to become top shareholder, starts poll o..
2Stocks, oil, bond yields edge up ahead of expected new Russia sanctions
3Russia-Ukraine fallout starts felling fragile 'frontier' economies
4Invitation to media and analyst briefing for Ericsson Q1 2022 report
5Russian auto boomtown grinds to halt over Ukraine sanctions

HOT NEWS