STOCKHOLM, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Sweden's economic growth will grind to a halt next year, the National Institute of Economic Research (NIER) forecast on Wednesday.

The Swedish think tank now expects the Nordic country's economy to contract by 0.1% in 2023 against growth of 0.5% seen in the NIER's August forecast.

However, it raised its outlook for 2022 to 2.7% growth from 2.4%. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; Editing by Alison Williams)