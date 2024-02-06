OSLO (Reuters) -Swedish utility Vattenfall on Tuesday reported a fall in underlying operating profit for the fourth quarter, citing lower power prices, though its CEO warned market volatility would remain amid a lack of new generation.

Underlying earnings before interest and tax at the state-owned energy group fell to 4.5 billion Swedish crowns ($421.6 million) from 12.5 billion crowns a year earlier.

"Especially last quarter, the prices have been very much lower in 2023 compared to 2022," CEO Anna Borg told Reuters.

Power prices in both the Nordics and continental Europe decreased 60% for the year overall, driven by higher rainfall and warmer weather as well as a sharp drop in gas and coal prices, she added.

The quarterly benchmark Nordic system price for wholesale power averaged 56.98 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), down from 135.61 euros/MWh a year earlier.

Vattenfall achieved a price of 42 euros/MWh for its Nordic power production in the fourth quarter, down from 55 euros/MWh a year earlier.

However, Borg warned that uncertainty and volatility seen in the market over the past two years remained.

"Fundamentally, not a lot has changed in Europe in terms of that there is not a lot of new energy production," she said.

Any disruptions to the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) or higher energy prices in the event of a cold spell or geopolitical events could easily lift market volatility again, the CEO added.

Vattenfall plans to invest 65 billion crowns over the next two years, focusing on wind power and distribution power grid improvements.

Offshore wind remains a core business for Vattenfall despite current headwinds from increased inflation, higher interest rates and supply chain bottlenecks, Borg said.

In December, Vattenfall sold three offshore wind projects off the English coast to Germany's RWE in a deal that values the assets at 963 million pounds ($1.2 billion).

($1 = 10.5672 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Nora BuliEditing by Anna Ringstrom and Mark Potter)

