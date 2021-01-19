Sweet Baby Ray's : Fires Up New Online "Sauce Shop" With Merch and Limited-Edition Wing Sauces

CHICAGO, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the launch of its new "Sauce Shop" filled with branded merchandise and a collection of its best sauces, Sweet Baby Ray's is releasing three limited-edition wing sauce flavors especially for the biggest wing eating day of the year. All items are available while supplies last and will be delivered before February 7 if ordered by January 26.

The Sweet Baby Ray's Sauce Shop features a never-before-seen collection of official t-shirts, trucker hats and accessories ranging in price from $12 to $35, helping the most loyal of Sweet Baby Ray's enthusiasts dress the part in the kitchen or behind the grill. Online, visitors also will find three limited-batch half-gallon (64-ounce) sauce varieties – which are traditionally only available to foodservice outlets:

Garlic Parmesan Wing Sauce – Parmesan cheese and garlic are the versatile flavor duo that make this sauce perfect on a range of foods that extends well beyond wings. You'll want to use it to make garlic bread, brush it on pizza crust or try it as a savory sandwich spread,

– Parmesan cheese and garlic are the versatile flavor duo that make this sauce perfect on a range of foods that extends well beyond wings. You'll want to use it to make garlic bread, brush it on pizza crust or try it as a savory sandwich spread, Korean Barbecue & Wing Sauce – Gochujang, garlic, onion and ginger are all paired with soy sauce and sesame oil for a satisfyingly sweet and spicy flavor blend.

– Gochujang, garlic, onion and ginger are all paired with soy sauce and sesame oil for a satisfyingly sweet and spicy flavor blend. Nashville Hot Sauce – This is a hot sauce with substance – a savory spice blend adds cling to your wings and assures you'll enjoy far more flavor than the usual cayenne and vinegar combo.

"Over the years we've seen photos from fans who've designed their own Sweet Baby Ray's-inspired Halloween costumes, dressed their infants in branded onesies, and even received photos of a few Ray's tattoos. For those looking for a slightly less permanent way to share their enthusiasm – we're happy to offer a new lineup of hats, shirts and other gear," said Tom Murphy, Vice President, Brand Marketing for Sweet Baby Ray's. "We're also happy to make a few top-secret sauces not available in grocery outlets available to fans looking for limited-edition flavors."

The Sweet Baby Ray's Sauce Shop was developed by integrated marketing company GYK Antler and will be supported with organic and paid social media along with email marketing to new and existing customers.

Pick up merchandise at SweetBabyRays.shop. For wing recipe suggestions, cooking tips, and a product locator, visit SweetBabyRays.com. Share your gameday creations with Sweet Baby Ray's on Instagram at @SBRBBQ.

About Sweet Baby Ray's

Founded in Chicago, Illinois, Sweet Baby Ray's celebrated its 35th year in 2020. Family-owned and dedicated to exceptional flavor and quality, Sweet Baby Ray's has taken the US barbecue grocery and food service segments by storm, ascending to the #1 market share position in 2010 and never looking back. Now featuring a well-developed lineup of gourmet sauces including Marinades, Wing Sauces, Hot Sauce and Dipping Sauces, Sweet Baby Ray's is available nationwide and in select overseas markets. For more information, visit www.sweetbabyrays.com or www.sbrfoodservice.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sweet-baby-rays-fires-up-new-online-sauce-shop-with-merch-and-limited-edition-wing-sauces-301211186.html

SOURCE Sweet Baby Ray's