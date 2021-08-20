Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sweet Justice Launches OG Cola - Canada's First Cannabis Infused Cola

08/20/2021 | 02:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electric Brands Inc. has launched Sweet Justice, a new collection of Cannabis-infused beverages now available in British Columbia, Ontario and coming soon to Alberta. As one of Canada’s first independent, craft cannabis beverage brands, Sweet Justice is focused on elevating social moments by developing vibrant sips and classics with a twist starting with Canada’s first infused cola - OG Cola.

OG Cola was developed to be familiar and approachable for both new and experienced cannabis consumers. Made with high quality natural flavours, sweetened with real sugar and infused with a nano cannabis emulsion for a faster onset, OG Cola provides an exceptional flavour profile and drinking experience. It’s a true throwback to that classic cola flavour, infused with 3.5mg of THC and only 100 calories per 355ml can.

“Sweet Justice was born in a kitchen over the course of many house parties,” said Marc Ross of Electric Brands Inc. “As more and more friends tried our bevvies, they stopped bringing alcohol and we knew we were on to something. The combination of great taste, fewer calories than an alcohol beverage, and a non-intimidating dose so that you can enjoy a few throughout the evening really struck a chord with our inner circle.”

“We set out on a mission to develop a collection of cannabis infused beverages that people would love by focusing on consumer feedback to find winning combination of product attributes,” added Ross.

Sweet Justice - OG Cola is available now through cannabis retailers across British Columbia and Ontario and will soon be available in Alberta.

For media inquiries: Jocelyn Tse | jocelyn@electricbrandsinc.com | 416-271-2126

ABOUT SWEET JUSTICE 

We are a small group of friends and cannabis enthusiasts who escaped the corporate world to build an uplifting, inspiring, and authentic collection of beverages that people love. Proudly Canadian and independent, we believe in bringing things together in ways that are surprising and delightful, because that is Sweet Justice. Our beverages are crafted with natural flavours, real sugar and dosed with nano-emulsifications that are all natural and gluten free. Sweet Justice is a trademark of Electric Brands Inc.

FOLLOW US

Instagram: @drinksweetjustice 

Website: drinksweetjustice.com

LinkedIn: drinksweetjustice-linkedin



© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:56pNXT-ID, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:55pHumboldt Sawmill and Allweather Wood Expand International Sales Opportunities
PR
02:54pPost-Storm Electrical Re-Connection
PU
02:54pGLOBALDATA : Global bauxite production to grow by 3.8% in 2021, supported by rising output from Australia and Guinea, says GlobalData
PU
02:54pGLOBALDATA : Argentina introduces gas plan too late and forces purchase of LNG at record high prices, says GlobalData
PU
02:54pGLOBALDATA : Middle East to spearhead global refinery condensate splitter capacity additions by 2025, says GlobalData
PU
02:52pAres management corp seeks $4 billion for ares special opportunities fund ii-sources
RE
02:50pWALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Investors stick to stocks, but gear up for bumpier ride
RE
02:50pPIMCO Canada Corp. Announces Monthly Distributions for PIMCO Canada Closed End Funds
GL
02:49pANDERSONS : Declares 100th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend for Fourth Quarter 2021
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOG : HK, China stocks drop on deepening fears of Beijing's regulations
3Fed's Kaplan watching Delta variant, says he may need to adjust view
4ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : For bank regulators, tech giants are now too big to fail
5The electric vehicle boom is pay-dirt for factory machinery makers

HOT NEWS