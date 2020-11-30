Log in
Sweet Potato Crop Provisions Changes Effective for the 2021 and Succeeding Crop Years

11/30/2020
The following documents will be available by close of business today on the RMA website at www.rma.usda.gov :

  • Sweet Potato Crop Provisions (21-0156)
  • Sweet Potato Insurance Standards Handbook (20140U)
  • Sweet Potato Storage Endorsement (21-0156a)

The Sweet Potato Loss Adjustment Standards Handbook (20140L) will follow this release.

Approved insurance providers must notify policyholders of these changes at least 30 days prior to the cancellation date, as required by the policy.

Interested producers should contact a crop insurance agent for further information. A list of agents can be found on the RMA website at www.rma.usda.gov/en/Information-Tools/Agent-Locator-Page.

DISPOSAL DATE:
December 31, 2021

RMA - Risk Management Agency published this content on 30 November 2020

