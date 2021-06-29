SweetWater Brewing Company and Broken Coast Cannabis Ltd. Announce Partnership and Introduce Collaborative Craft Brew

The Best of Craft Beer and Craft Cannabis Join Forces to Launch Refreshing New Brew, SweetWater Broken Coast BC Lager - Now Available in the United States

ATLANTA, Ga. and BRITISH COLUMBIA, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - SweetWater Brewing Company, LLC ("SweetWater") and Broken Coast Cannabis Ltd. ("Broken Coast") today announced the launch of SweetWater Broken Coast BC Lager1 – the first collaborative brew between craft beer favorite, SweetWater, and Canada's leading craft cannabis brand, Broken Coast. This new coastal lager is specially brewed to give a nod to one of the most beautiful coastlines in the world. Flowing in taprooms and available to purchase and pair with your favorite outdoor adventure, the base lager is refreshing with added twists of key lime and orange.

SweetWater and Broken Coast brands share the same heady D.N.A. and reputation for small-batch, high-quality craft products and a love for the outdoors. Broken Coast BC Lager embraces SweetWater's motto of Don't Float the Mainstream! by breaking loose with one-of-a-kind lager: it's not your average coastal beer, inspired by not your average coast. The premium craft coastal lager is brewed for those who want to adventure away from the mainstream and enjoy a one-of-a-kind beer.

"With a strong aligned passion and value system, working with Broken Coast on the inspiration for this special brew was an exciting process for our team," said Brian Miesieski, Chief Marketing Officer at SweetWater. "British Columbia is known for its coastal shorelines, and with it being one of the most beautiful and adventurous places in North America, we wanted beer drinkers to feel as if they are transported there each time they sip on this new lager."

SweetWater and Broken Coast spent over half a year developing the perfect lager to ensure that the product genuinely aligned with Broken Coast's West Coast vibe and delivered a unique and tasty new brew that craft beer drinkers seek a refreshing and easy-drinking lager.

"Collaborating with the SweetWater team and creating a craft beer with the same precision and passion that I have for my craft-cannabis has been a dream come true," said Kevin Anderson, Founder and Head Grower at Broken Coast. "I'm extremely proud of the Broken Coast BC Lager, and developing it with Brewmaster, Mark Medlin, has been an incredibly inspiring and a unique process. For both brands to come together to create a first of its kind partnership and for Broken Coast to break into the U.S. market is an exciting time for us."

_________ 1 SweetWater's Broken Coast BC Lager does not contain any cannabis products.

SweetWater's Broken Coast BC Lager Flavor Profile:

This crisp 5.5% A.B.V. lager does not have a cannabis flavor and does not contain cannabis, but rather is inspired by the Broken Coast brand and some of its strain offerings. SweetWater's Broken Coast BC Lager, features aroma notes of key lime pie and orange zest from a special blend of hops and other natural flavors - creating a truly unique, tasty, and refreshing coastal brew.

SweetWater's Broken Coast BC Lager is now available exclusively in the United States on draft in bars, restaurants, and select retail locations and will be in 6-pack cans beginning July 12, 2021.

SweetWater's Summer Season Beer Lineup:

This summer marks the launch of other exciting warmer weather beers from SweetWater - including the limited release of SweetWater 710 Double I.P.A., which will be available in the beginning of July 2021. The hazy, juicy, double-dry-hopped I.P.A. will offer flavors and aromas of mango, tropical fruit and pine and is the perfect brew to sip on while raising a glass to good summer vibes and the 420 lifestyle SweetWater drinkers love.

Thirsty for more specialty brews? SweetWater has no shortage floating in this season, with Charlie's Choice: A Conservation Ale, an exclusive brew developed in partnership with Zoo Atlanta. Earlier this spring, Charlie, a 24-year-old member of the Zoo's group of western lowland gorillas helped select the ingredients for the special themed creation, choosing grapefruit, which is the basis for this special brew. Charlie's Choice: A Conservation Ale is available at the new SweetWater Beer Garden at Zoo Atlanta as well as at the SweetWater Taproom, with a portion of proceeds benefiting Zoo Atlanta.

About SweetWater Brewing Company:

SweetWater Brewing Company is an Atlanta-based craft brewery living by the motto "Don't Float the Mainstream!" In 2020, SweetWater was acquired by Aphria Inc., now Tilray (TSX: TLRY and Nasdaq: TLRY), a leading global cannabis company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life. SweetWater Brewing Co. celebrated 24 years of heady brews in 2021 and is the 11th largest craft brewery in the nation, according to Brewers Association. The award-winning lineup of year-round beers includes 420 Extra Pale Ale, H.A.Z.Y. I.P.A., G13 IPA, High Light, Goin' Coastal I.P.A. and SweetWater Oasis Premium Hard Seltzer. Additionally, seasonal releases offer palate pleasing variety, along with an experimental, one-time-only Dank Tank series, 420 Strain Series and progressive barrel aged styles in The Woodlands Project series.

SweetWater is passionate about protecting natural resources and habitats and is recognized for its contributions to environmental initiatives throughout its distribution footprint. Supporting the conservation of some of the nation's most threatened rivers, streams and coastlines is a cause near and dear to the brewery, as clean water is also vital to the creation of their tasty brews.

Visit SweetWater Brewery – located at 195 Ottley Drive in the heart of Atlanta – for tours of the main brewery, and pints and bites in the newly renovated taproom and restaurant. For more information about SweetWater Brewing Company and brewery hours, please visit www.sweetwaterbrew.com. Follow SweetWater Brewing Company on Twitter/Instagram @sweetwaterbrew, and become a fan at facebook.com/sweetwaterbrew.

About Broken Coast Cannabis:

Established in 2013, Broken Coast Cannabis is a cannabis producer based in Duncan, British Columbia. With its mission to nurture the ultimate expression of the cannabis plant, in all its variations, Broken Coast sets the standard for Canadian craft cannabis. Its award-winning cannabis is grown in small batches in strain-specific rooms under optimized conditions and is hand trimmed and slow cured. These are the techniques that made BC Bud famous the world over, and they're built into our D.N.A. For more information please visit www.brokencoast.com and follow Broken Coast Cannabis on Instagram @brokencoast.com

