Swell Energy Launches Virtual Power Plant in Queens, NY

Solar-powered home batteries in New York City homes will help strengthen grid reliability and defer construction of new energy infrastructure

Energy and smart grid solutions provider Swell Energy (Swell) today announced the start of a residential solar plus storage program for homeowners in Queens, New York. The program will be deployed in partnership with Con Edison, the energy company that serves New York City, and aims to deliver solar-powered home batteries to eligible customers creating an aggregated network of distributed energy resources.

New York State is targeting 3,000 megawatts (MW) of installed energy storage capacity by 2030 and a zero-emissions electricity sector by 2040. Con Edison’s Non-Wires Solutions procurement efforts, which include the Swell program, are in support of these State targets. The program will help reduce demand and relieve stress on the electric grid during peak demand periods without additional energy infrastructure construction and upgrades. As several hundred households in a condensed service area require less power during peak periods due to Swell’s solar plus storage installations, Con Edison can strengthen reliability for all customers.

Participating homeowners will have the opportunity to earn incentives that lower the cost of clean, reliable solar plus storage systems. Residents of Forest Park, Glendale, Hunters Point, Long Island City, Maspeth, Middle Village, Ridgewood, Sunnyside, and parts of adjacent neighborhoods in Queens can now reserve their spot in the program.

“Swell Energy’s smart grid solutions are designed to simultaneously meet the needs of utilities and customers through the aggregation of solar-powered home batteries. This is a unique opportunity to collaborate with Con Edison to make our vision of Swell’s NYC Virtual Power Plant a reality for New Yorkers,” said Suleman Khan, CEO of Swell Energy.

Con Edison customers who may be eligible to participate can learn more and reserve a spot in the program by visiting www.swellenergy.com/Queens.

About Swell Energy, Inc.

Swell Energy is creating a greater grid for the greater good. The energy management and smart grid solutions provider is accelerating the mass adoption of distributed clean energy technologies by making it easy for consumers to take control of their energy use, achieve energy security and save costs. The company provides homeowners and businesses with financing and educational resources and partners with trusted local solar and solar+storage companies for seamless, high-quality product installations. By creating a critical mass of dynamic and responsive clean energy resources within utility service areas across the United States, Swell Energy is also delivering resilient virtual power plant networks and grid-balancing services to utilities, which are fundamental to our future, carbon-free, distributed renewable energy system. Learn more at www.swellenergy.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210316005230/en/