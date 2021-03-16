Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Swell Energy Launches Virtual Power Plant in Queens, NY

03/16/2021 | 08:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Solar-powered home batteries in New York City homes will help strengthen grid reliability and defer construction of new energy infrastructure

Energy and smart grid solutions provider Swell Energy (Swell) today announced the start of a residential solar plus storage program for homeowners in Queens, New York. The program will be deployed in partnership with Con Edison, the energy company that serves New York City, and aims to deliver solar-powered home batteries to eligible customers creating an aggregated network of distributed energy resources.

New York State is targeting 3,000 megawatts (MW) of installed energy storage capacity by 2030 and a zero-emissions electricity sector by 2040. Con Edison’s Non-Wires Solutions procurement efforts, which include the Swell program, are in support of these State targets. The program will help reduce demand and relieve stress on the electric grid during peak demand periods without additional energy infrastructure construction and upgrades. As several hundred households in a condensed service area require less power during peak periods due to Swell’s solar plus storage installations, Con Edison can strengthen reliability for all customers.

Participating homeowners will have the opportunity to earn incentives that lower the cost of clean, reliable solar plus storage systems. Residents of Forest Park, Glendale, Hunters Point, Long Island City, Maspeth, Middle Village, Ridgewood, Sunnyside, and parts of adjacent neighborhoods in Queens can now reserve their spot in the program.

“Swell Energy’s smart grid solutions are designed to simultaneously meet the needs of utilities and customers through the aggregation of solar-powered home batteries. This is a unique opportunity to collaborate with Con Edison to make our vision of Swell’s NYC Virtual Power Plant a reality for New Yorkers,” said Suleman Khan, CEO of Swell Energy.

Con Edison customers who may be eligible to participate can learn more and reserve a spot in the program by visiting www.swellenergy.com/Queens.

About Swell Energy, Inc.
Swell Energy is creating a greater grid for the greater good. The energy management and smart grid solutions provider is accelerating the mass adoption of distributed clean energy technologies by making it easy for consumers to take control of their energy use, achieve energy security and save costs. The company provides homeowners and businesses with financing and educational resources and partners with trusted local solar and solar+storage companies for seamless, high-quality product installations. By creating a critical mass of dynamic and responsive clean energy resources within utility service areas across the United States, Swell Energy is also delivering resilient virtual power plant networks and grid-balancing services to utilities, which are fundamental to our future, carbon-free, distributed renewable energy system. Learn more at www.swellenergy.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:13aFRAPORT AG  : Sell rating from RBC
MD
08:13aCATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:12aPRELUDE THERAPEUTICS INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:12aGOLD TERRA RESOURCE  : Announces Significant Increase of 64% for the Inferred Mineral Resource to 1,207,000 Ounces at its Yellowknife City Gold Project
PU
08:12aJABIL : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:12aJABIL INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:12aAKERO THERAPEUTICS, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:12aCIELO S A  : Notice to the Market - Retail sales fall 17.1% in February, according to ICVA
PU
08:12aHuntzinger Successfully Completes Advisory Services in Virtual Environment
BU
08:12aGENERATIONAL EQUITY  : Advises Baden Feed & Supply in Sale to Turtle Mountain Seed Co.
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SINOLINK SECURITIES CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: China's JD.com in talks to buy stake worth $1.5 billion in brokerag..
2GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD. : Volkswagen takes aim at Tesla with own European gigafactories
3CHINA ASKS ALIBABA TO DISPOSE OF MEDIA ASSETS: WSJ
4Tesla's Musk has new title, 'Technoking', unveils NFT-themed song
5SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Nokia to cut up to 10,000 jobs over next 2 years

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ