Swift Navigation's Precise Positioning Technology Improves the Accuracy of Single-Frequency GNSS Receivers

11/10/2020 | 12:05pm EST

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swift ​​Navigation​, ​​a San Francisco-based tech firm redefining GNSS and precise positioning technology for autonomous vehicles, today announced its precise positioning platform can improve the performance of existing single-frequency GNSS positioning, found on most production vehicles today, from the standard average of 3 meters to lane-level accuracy without changing existing hardware and antenna.

These findings are demonstrated during the regular test drives the Swift team conducts to confirm the efficacy of its solutions and software updates. The accompanying graph depicts the improved positioning accuracy and availability when a single-frequency receiver is used with corrections from the Skylark™ precise positioning service and the Starling® positioning engine. A performance improvement from 2 meters to 0.7 centimeters for 95% of this mixed-environment drive was achieved on a production vehicle with a low-cost automotive receiver and antenna. This improvement in performance unlocks lane-level precision previously not possible on existing single-frequency hardware.

Skylark, Swift’s wide area, cloud-based GNSS corrections service delivers real-time, high-precision positioning, is hardware-independent and is most accurate and seamless when integrated with Starling as a complete solution. Starling is an advanced, high-precision positioning engine that works with a variety of automotive-grade GNSS chipsets and inertial sensors making it ideal for autonomous, ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), V2X (vehicle-to-everything) and navigation applications. Starling is platform-independent and enhances the measurements for commercially available GNSS receivers. The implementation of this high-accuracy solution can be as easy as a software upgrade—leaving the antenna and receiver hardware typically unchanged.

“Swift is excited to share these findings with the public,” said Joel Gibson, Executive Vice President of Automotive. “The ability to provide higher accuracy to programs without requiring hardware changes can be a game changer for cost-sensitive programs and brings immediate visible benefit to navigation systems, V2X and many other applications.”

To learn more about how Swift precise positioning solutions can improve the performance of your single-frequency receivers, contact Swift at sales@swiftnav.com or register for Swift’s upcoming webinar and join Joel Gibson on November 19th at 9am Pacific Time to discuss Precise Positioning for Automotive Applications, including navigation, autonomous vehicles, V2X communications and ADAS.

About Swift Navigation
Swift Navigation provides precise positioning solutions for automotive, autonomous vehicle, mobile and mass-market applications. What began as the GNSS industry’s first low-cost, high-accuracy, real-time kinematic (RTK) receiver has evolved into a Swift Navigation ecosystem of positioning solutions for autonomous applications. From the continental GNSS corrections delivered from the cloud by the Skylark™ precise positioning service, the hardware-independent, integrated software solution that is the Starling® positioning engine to the centimeter-level accurate Piksi® Multi and ruggedized Duro® and Duro Inertial RTK receivers, Swift Navigation is enabling a future of autonomous vehicles to navigate and understand the world. Learn more online at swiftnav.com, follow Swift on Twitter @Swiftnav

Press Contact
Swift Navigation
press@swiftnav.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3a0fbe90-7bcc-49e2-84b7-37ff180ed17a

Primary Logo

Single Frequency Data

Swift's Precise Positioning Improves the Accuracy of Single-Frequency GNSS Receivers

© GlobeNewswire 2020
