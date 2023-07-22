STORY: Fans lined up to purchase t-shirts and other Swift merchandise outside Lumen Field, where the concerts will take place.

Ragnhild Read (pron: Rog-NELD) waited to purchase memorabilia still wheeling a suitcase from her flight from Salt Lake City. The avid fan previously saw Swift's performance in Salt Lake City in 2013 when she traveled there from her home in Seattle. This time, she is doing the journey in reverse.

"For Taylor, I would go across the world to see her," she told Reuters.

Swift's concerts have helped boost hotel and restaurant revenue in cities across the world. Visit Seattle, the city's tourist organization, hopes the same will happen this weekend.

"We're really looking for a very successful weekend as far as hotel occupancy goes. We have a number of properties that have already sold out, so that's a very good sign," said Visit Seattle Senior Vice President of Community Engagement and Public Affairs Michael Woody.

King County Council declared the week leading up to the concert as 'Taylor Swift Week' in honor of the recording artist.

A gigantic friendship bracelet hangs above the entrance of the famed Space Needle, a nod to the trend for fans to exchange the woven jewelry during the tour, which started as a reference to her song 'You're on Your Own, Kid' from her latest album 'Midnights'.

Woody expects 144,000 people to descend on the city over the two days of concerts, approximately 72,000 each day.

In addition to the two sold out Taylor Swift concerts at Lumen Field, the city is also playing host to multiple sporting events, the Bite of Seattle food festival, music festival Capitol Hill Block Party, and six cruise ships docking along Elliott Bay at various times throughout the weekend.