Swire Energy Services announces technology investment to support net zero target

April 21, 2021

Swire Energy Services (SES) has committed to a £4 million investment for the installation of two new robotic blast and paint coating processes across its UK and Norway operations.

The leading-edge robotic technology for the blasting and paint coating process will support Swire Energy Services' North Sea offshore container rental fleet of 28,000 units. The technology allows for consistent quality through the precise application of blast media and paint coatings which will extend the operating life of the fleet. The robotic installation will also increase SES's capacity to support maintenance and services for customer equipment.

The automation project, expected to be installed during the second half of 2021 in Aberdeen and Stavanger, will see SES emissions related to the process reduce by more than 30% for both locations.