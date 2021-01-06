Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Swisher : Names Jeff Rossi as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing

01/06/2021 | 10:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New role brings synergy to Swisher’s Marketing, Brand and Trade Programs

Swisher, a category leader in adult consumer lifestyle brands, today announced Jeff Rossi, previously Vice President, Trade Marketing and Category Development has been named Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing. In his new role, Rossi will oversee both Sales and Marketing functions, including the Trade Marketing group, focusing on driving success and collaboration.

“Jeff has demonstrated exceptional work in every position he has held at Swisher,” said John Haley, Swisher’s Chief Growth Officer. “His leadership and business acumen will continue to drive success and synergies within the three groups.” Reporting to Jeff will be Dean Simmons, Vice President Field Sales, Dave Untiedt, Vice President Consumer Marketing and Andrew Swartz, Senior Director Trade Marketing.

In Q4 of 2020, Swisher announced an expansion of the company’s vision, offerings and focus on adult consumer lifestyles. As part of the strategic focus, Swisher’s five strategic businesses – Swisher Sweets Cigar Company (Large & Little/Filtered Cigars); Fat Lip Brands (Smokeless); Drew Estate (Premium Cigars); Hempire (Hemp Products); and Rogue Holdings (Modern Oral Nicotine) – provide category expertise, product knowledge and a focused approach under a renewed purpose for the company. The new Corporate Growth Department will also include a renewed focus on servicing the needs of Swisher’s trade partners with better market and in-store data insights, including packaging and merchandising solutions.

“As we begin our 160th year in business, I’m excited to take on this new role and lead Swisher Sales and Marketing into a new era focused on our five strategic growth categories and continue to drive the implementation of our Purpose, Mission and Vision,” said Jeff Rossi, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing. Also, adding “We have strengthened our Trade support with many exciting and innovative offerings in the pipeline for 2021. Our customers will see many opportunities for growth as outlined in our Success Simplified Infographic.”

About Swisher:

Swisher is an international leading lifestyle company for adult consumers. Best known for their Swisher Sweet Cigars, the company is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Swisher also has a global manufacturing presence in Santiago, Dominican Republic; Esteli, Nicaragua and Wheeling, West Virginia. Swisher’s superior customer relationships matched with an unwavering commitment to innovative thinking and action have driven the company to grow and adapt to the evolving preferences of adult consumers for nearly 160 years. Visit https://swisher.com/about/ to learn more.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:29aNISSAN MOTOR : Group reports fourth-quarter 2020 and 2020 calendar year U.S. sales
AQ
10:29aRHEINMETALL : to supply Bundeswehr with additional logistic vehicles - total volume tops EUR500 million, with almost EUR390 million coming from Germany's pandemic recovery package
AQ
10:29aFORD MOTOR : Truck customers make f-series america's best-selling pickup for 44 straight years; ford brand achieves 11 straight years as america's best-selling brand; ford explorer claims top spot in 2020; luxury customers propel lincoln suvs to highest sales in 17 years
AQ
10:29aFORD MOTOR : Ted cannis to discuss commercial vehicles, electrification at morgan stanley auto 2.0 conference jan. 11
AQ
10:29aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N : FCA US Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Sales Results
AQ
10:29aHYUNDAI HCN : Ken Ramirez Appointed to Lead Central and South America Business at Hyundai Motor; Seasoned automotive executive brings 30 years of international experience; Ramirez to oversee both Hyundai Motor Brazil and Central and South America
AQ
10:29aHYUNDAI HCN : Motor America Reports December, Q4 and 2020 Sales
AQ
10:29aCUMMINS INC. AND PURDUE UNIVERSITY PILOT A GAME-CHANGING DIGITAL WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM : Indiana Digital Crossroads
AQ
10:29aMAGNA INTERNATIONAL : New Year Brings New CEO for Magna; 21-year company veteran Swamy Kotagiri takes the helm at Magna; Former Magna President and CTO blends strategic vision, leadership capabilities and technical expertise
AQ
10:29aHYUNDAI HCN : Sonata Hybrid Named 2020 CarBuzz Awards Winner; Sonata Hybrid model recognized in 'Save The Planet' category for exceptional fuel economy and feature-packed driving experience
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall St opens lower on prospects of Democrat-controlled Senate
2CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED : NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion ove..
3EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba plans $5 billion bond this month amid regulatory scrutiny - sources
4S&P 500 : Markets weigh winners and losers should Democrats take Senate
5Trump administration readies oil bidding in Alaska wildlife refuge

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ