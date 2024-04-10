By Adria Calatayud

The Swiss government plans to tighten rules on systemically important banks after its review of last year's crisis at Credit Suisse found gaps in the existing regime.

The government said Wednesday that the proposed changes mean there will be additional capital requirements for UBS, the only remaining global systemically important bank in Switzerland after its takeover of Credit Suisse.

Certain measures apply to other banks and financial institutions as well, it said.

Quantitative and qualitative capital requirements for banks deemed systemically important should be tightened in a targeted way and supplemented with a forward-looking component, the government said.

Moreover, the government is examining giving powers to Swiss financial regulator Finma to impose fines, it said.

