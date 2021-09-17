Swiss Hyperloop Team Achieves Top Position at Not-a-Boring Competition

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Swissloop Tunneling" research team from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH) in Zurich was one of only two teams from the final 12 teams to qualify to complete the "Not-A-Boring Competition" in Las Vegas on Sunday, September 12. Sponsored by global logistics leader Gebrüder Weiss, the group of more than 40 students was awarded the highest honors from The Boring Company for Innovation.

As an official logistics partner, Gebrüder Weiss was responsible for the safe and timely land and sea transport of the Swissloop team's critical drilling technology from Dübendorf, Switzerland, to Las Vegas for the competition. Teams faced immense logistical challenges to compete in the "Not-A-Boring Competition" amid a global pandemic and labor shortages.

"Innovation and investment in the future of mobility are so critical. The Hyperloop competition was an ideal opportunity for Gebrüder Weiss to put our company values into action. This includes ensuring the mobility of tomorrow. We have a group of extraordinary students on our team, and we are exceedingly proud of their success in the category of innovation," said Lothar Thoma, Managing Director Air & Sea at Gebrüder Weiss. "We remain committed to improving not only the logistics industry through our use of sustainable energy and materials but also by pursuing ways to reinvent the future of mobility, no matter if in the air, on the water, above or under the earth's surface," he added.

The idea behind the Hyperloop project, based on a concept developed by Elon Musk, is to transport people and goods over longer distances through tunnels under or above the earth's surface to their destination at high speed. The drilling robots must be as fast, compact, and automated as possible to make tunneling financially viable.

"Gebrüder Weiss has been an essential partner for our team. Our success as an award winner in the 'Not-a-Boring Competition' would not have been possible without the support of their organization," said Stefan Kaspar, founder and co-president of Swissloop Tunneling.

About Swissloop Tunneling

Behind Swissloop Tunneling is a team of students from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH) Zurich researching and developing tunneling solutions for Hyperloop technology. The team unites more than 40 students from several technical disciplines. Swissloop Tunneling and eleven other teams qualified from among 400 applicant teams to participate in the competition. They had to complete a 30-meter-long tunnel with a diameter of 0.5 meters, including a passable tunnel surface and a precise control system, using a self-constructed drill.

About Gebrüder Weiss

Gebrüder Weiss, a global freight forwarder with a core business of overland transport, air, and sea freight and logistics, is the world's oldest transport company with a history that dates back more than 500 years. The family-owned company employs more than 7,400 people worldwide and boasts 170 company-owned locations. The business presence in North America includes headquarters in Chicago and offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver. Developing and changing with its customers' needs during its long history, Gebrüder Weiss is also a pioneer in sustainable business practices having implemented myriad ecological, economic, and social initiatives. The company's continuous growth illustrates the need for highly experienced providers of global solutions through an international network of supply chain experts. Customized solutions with a single point of contact provide customers with an exceptional service experience focused on reliable and economical solutions. www.gw-world.com

