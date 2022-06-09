Log in
Swiss International Air Lines Ends Loan Facility Ahead of Time

06/09/2022 | 07:21am EDT
By Pierre Bertrand


Swiss International Air Lines Ltd. on Thursday said that it has terminated ahead of time the bank loan facility guaranteed by the Swiss government that it received amid the coronavirus, and has now returned to financial stability.

The Swiss airline, which is part of Deutsche Lufthansa AG and also known as SWISS, said it never used more than half of the amount made available by the loan facility as part of measures to shore up the airline against pandemic travel disruption.

The company said work begun last summer to reduce the size of its fleet and number of employees has helped it redress its finances, and that it no longer needs the loan facility that was available to the company until 2025.

"After incurring cumulative losses of more than 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.02 billion) in the past two years, we have now been able to return SWISS to financial stability, and generated a positive cash flow in the first quarter of this year," the airline's Chief Financial Officer Markus Binkert said. The Lufthansa group will meet SWISS's future financing needs via the capital markets, he added.

The company said it paid a total of CHF60 million in interest and fees during the loan facility period.


Write to Pierre Bertrand at pierre.bertrand@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-09-22 0720ET

