Swiss National Bank Chairman hints again at future rate hikes

11/15/2022 | 12:57pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Swiss National Bank news conference in Bern

ZURICH (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank gave another strong hint it will raise interest rates again, when Chairman Thomas Jordan on Tuesday said current monetary policy was too loose to tackle inflation in Switzerland.

"Monetary policy is still expansionary and we have most likely to adjust monetary policy again," Jordan told an event in Zurich on Tuesday.

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS