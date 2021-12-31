Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Swiss National Bank takes gas off forex purchases during Q3

12/31/2021 | 03:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ZURICH, Dec 31 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank spent 2.79 billion Swiss francs ($3.05 billion) on foreign currencies during the third quarter, according to data from the central bank on Friday, showing it had dialled back its interventions despite the safe haven franc continuing to rise in value.

The figure was less than the 5.44 billion francs spent by the SNB between April and June and also lower than the 10.97 billion francs it spent during the third quarter in 2020. ($1 = 0.9145 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Alison Williams)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.21% 0.66396 Delayed Quote.-2.60%
BRITISH POUND / SWISS FRANC (GBP/CHF) 0.16% 1.235 Delayed Quote.2.04%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.17% 0.71834 Delayed Quote.2.91%
CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI / SWISS FRANC (CNY/CHF) 0.07% 0.143458 Delayed Quote.5.71%
DANISH KRONE / SWISS FRANC (DKK/CHF) -0.42% 13.854 Delayed Quote.-3.60%
EURO / SWISS FRANC (EUR/CHF) -0.08% 1.03403 Delayed Quote.-3.97%
HONGKONG-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (HKD/CHF) 0.09% 11.731 Delayed Quote.2.67%
INDIAN RUPEE / SWISS FRANC (INR/CHF) 0.32% 0.012318 Delayed Quote.1.21%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.01% 0.7934 Delayed Quote.-7.28%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (NZD/CHF) 0.08% 0.62456 Delayed Quote.-1.65%
RUSSIAN ROUBLE / SWISS FRANC (RUB/CHF) -0.04% 0.012218 Delayed Quote.3.38%
SINGAPORE-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (SGD/CHF) 0.21% 0.6772 Delayed Quote.1.03%
SWEDISH KRONA / SWISS FRANC (SEK/CHF) -0.28% 0.100838 Delayed Quote.-5.86%
US DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (USD/CHF) 0.08% 0.9145 Delayed Quote.3.27%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:13aChina commerce ministry expects retail sales to reach around 50 trln yuan by 2025
RE
08:13aSouth Africa's rand flat against dollar in thin trade
RE
08:11aThree shot dead in protests in Sudan's Omdurman, medics say
RE
08:11aTurkey's lira weakens for fifth day on monetary policy worries
RE
08:09aGabon, Cameroonian crude spot tenders in focus
RE
08:06aS.Korea's disgraced ex-president Park freed after nearly 5 years in prison
RE
08:04aEgyptian net foreign assets drop for second month in November
RE
08:04aHong Kong says Omicron variant has spread despite COVID restrictions
RE
08:02aS.Africa lifts curfew as it says COVID-19 fourth wave peaks
RE
08:01aIsrael signs deal to buy $2 billion in U.S. helicopters, tankers
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global stocks retreat from gains, oil dips as investors reassess COVID ..
2Global M&A volumes hit record high in 2021, breach $5 trillion for firs..
3'Serious' talk between Biden and Putin sets stage for diplomacy
4JPMorgan, Citi staff to start 2022 with remote work
5Wind-driven Colorado grass fire destroys hundreds of homes, displaces t..

HOT NEWS