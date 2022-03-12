Swiss banks giving hourly reports on frozen Russian assets -minister

GENEVA, March 12 (Reuters) - Swiss banks are giving hourly
updates on progress in implementing sanctions against Russian
individuals and companies, Economy Minister Guy Parmelin said,
and the government intends to report soon on the amount frozen.
Switzerland has adopted https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/switzerland-adopts-new-eu-sanctions-russia-2022-03-04
sanctions imposed by the European Union on Russian people and
firms in a sharp deviation from its traditional neutrality,
ordering that assets be frozen in response to Russia's invasion
of Ukraine.
"Every hour we get a lot of reports from banks, from
financial intermediaries, from insurance companies, and we want
to report very soon," Parmelin told SRF radio, adding that it
was a "bit too early" to say how much had been frozen so far.
Russians held nearly 10.4 billion Swiss francs ($11.13
billion) in Switzerland in 2020, Swiss National Bank data show.
Bern has largely steered clear of imposing sanctions in
previous crises, including when Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.
The exception until this year has been sanctions imposed by
the U.N. Security Council, which Switzerland has to implement
under international law.
Asked whether by imposing sanctions Switzerland had lost its
political neutrality, Parmelin said: "We remain neutral."
($1 = 0.9346 Swiss francs)
