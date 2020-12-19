Swiss drugs regulator authorises Pfizer/Biontech COVID-19 vaccine

ZURICH, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Swiss drugs regulator Swissmedic
has authorised the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and
partner BioNTech, the agency said on Saturday.
"According to the data assessed by the Swiss Agency for
Therapeutic Products, the level of protection afforded seven
days after the second injection of the vaccine is over 90
percent. This represents the world's first authorisation in the
ordinary procedure," Swissmedic said on its website.
(Reporting by Michael Shields, Editing by William Maclean)