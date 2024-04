ZURICH, April 19 (Reuters) - Switzerland's recently published report on how to better police the country's banks was well received at the International Monetary Fund's meeting in Washington, the country's finance minister said on Friday.

"The report's measures were seen as reasonable," Karin Keller-Sutter told Swiss broadcaster SRF. "There are countries that said it is a good report, we now see the gaps we have in our own legislation."

(Reporting by Noele Illien)