Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Swiss firms narrowly avoid 'Responsible Business' liability as vote divides nation

11/29/2020 | 11:59am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A small banner reading:

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss firms narrowly avoided facing greater liability for human rights and environmental abuses on Sunday after a national vote rejected the proposal due to regional differences despite it winning majority popular support.

In a divisive referendum, 50.7% of Swiss voters supported proposals by the Responsible Business Initiative (RBI) to extend liability over international human rights abuses and environmental harm caused by major Swiss companies and the firms they control abroad.

But the initiative failed to win support in a majority of cantons, a necessary condition for a public initiative to be enacted in Switzerland, paving the way for a milder government counter-proposal to come into force.

It is the first time in over 60 years a Swiss vote has failed on regional grounds after winning popular support.

"The Federal Council is pleased with the result, but is also aware that many who have fought for years for the initiative are disappointed today," Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter said at a press conference.

She said the enactment of new government measures meant supporters would not leave the campaign with empty hands. "The Federal Council is convinced that this is a good way to achieve the common and undisputed goal of better protecting human rights and the environment."

The government proposal will require firms to step up and publicly report checks on their overseas operations and supply chains, hitherto voluntary measures, but stops short of extending liability to Swiss courts.

Proponents of the initiative said its broad public support - a rare, if symbolic, victory for a politically and economically progressive issue in the traditionally staid country - remained cause for sharper scrutiny of multinationals and commodities firms in one of the world's leading commercial centres.

"Human rights is such a fundamental issue. People understand you can't justify human rights violations by economic considerations," Florian Wettstein, a professor for business ethics at the University of St. Gallen and co-organiser of the initiative, told Reuters.

In a polarizing campaign, the government and multinationals denounced the negative economic consequences of the proposal, while activists, religious groups and various political factions argued Switzerland risked falling behind other countries in tackling progressive social and economic issues without it.

"It was the most aggressive campaign I've ever experienced in my 20 years in politics," parliamentarian Christa Markwalder told Swiss broadcaster SRF.

Meanwhile, voters more clearly rejected a proposal seeking to impose a ban on funding arms makers, the latest anti-military referendum in a nation that has not fought an external war for 200 years.

The vote, which held implications for major Swiss banks and investors including the country's central bank and pension funds, as well as Swiss industry, received 57.5% rejection.

Organisers said the more than 40% approval gained by the initiative, spanning beyond the country's most left-leaning political camps, nonetheless put pressure on arms financing and showed the need for further action.

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Jan Harvey)

By Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARRY CALLEBAUT AG 1.39% 1972 Delayed Quote.-7.76%
CERRO DE PASCO RESOURCES INC. 0.00% 0.44 Delayed Quote.2.33%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 0.51% 11.715 Delayed Quote.-10.61%
GLENCORE PLC 0.64% 213.55 Delayed Quote.-9.26%
NESTLÉ S.A. -0.08% 102.3 Delayed Quote.-2.37%
NOVARTIS AG -0.25% 81.06 Delayed Quote.-11.80%
RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG -1.39% 16.32 End-of-day quote.-27.11%
ROCHE HOLDING AG -0.20% 302.5 Delayed Quote.-3.66%
SRF LIMITED -0.50% 5079.7 End-of-day quote.47.84%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:15pState, Local Governments Slashed Spending After Covid. Next Year Could Be Worse.
DJ
12:06pAMAZON COM : workers at German warehouse to strike again
RE
11:59aSwiss firms narrowly avoid 'Responsible Business' liability as vote divides nation
RE
11:55aMore than half of German retailers pessimistic about Christmas - HDE
RE
11:54aBritain expects "very significant" week for Brexit talks as clock ticks down
RE
11:40aInvestors weigh prospects for U.S. corporate earnings as stocks set records
RE
11:31aRepublicans turn to Biden transition as Trump's legal options dwindle
RE
10:53aEU budget rules need adjustment but no debt cancellation, says Gentiloni
RE
10:52aCanadian pension funds, insurers seeking private debt face shrinking pool of lower-risk firms
RE
10:50aEU budget rules need adjustment but no debt cancellation, says Gentiloni
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. : Tesla's S&P 500 Debut Is Set to Put $100 Billion in Trades in Motion
2Brexit negotiations restart in person as clock ticks down
3VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG : VIENNA INSURANCE : Aegon to sell Central and Eastern European business to Vienna I..
4MODERNA, INC. : UK secures two million more doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
5MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD : From small businesses to farmers, middle India is driving demand

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ