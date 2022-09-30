Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Swiss franc not highly valued - SNB's Jordan

09/30/2022 | 11:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: 1,000-Swiss-franc banknotes lie in a box at a Swiss bank in Zurich

ZURICH (Reuters) - The Swiss franc is not highly valued despite its nominal rise, Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan told a Swiss newspaper, adding the central bank intended to be deliberately vague about how it sees the safe-haven currency.

"In the past, we referred to the Swiss franc as being highly valued or even significantly overvalued in order to give a signal regarding the need for intervention. At the moment, the Swiss franc's valuation is no longer clearly high, and we do not want to comment on every move," he told the Neue Zuercher Zeitung paper in an interview released on Saturday.

His comments come as the SNB focuses on using franc strength to fight inflation after years of currency intervention and negative interest rates to keep a lid on the franc for fear it would cripple the export-dependent economy.

Jordan said he did not see a period of competitive currency appreciation as other central banks adopt the same strategy.

"The yen is at a historic low, the pound sterling has lost significant value and the euro is comparatively weak. I don't see signs of competitive appreciation. The two strong currencies, the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, are considered safe havens," he said.

If the franc appreciates so strongly that the monetary policy environment becomes too restrictive, the SNB will continue to intervene, he said. "But we also do not want to exacerbate the inflation problem with an excessively weak franc. We deliberately do not want to be more specific."

Jordan said the SNB's balance sheet was a policy instrument it could use alongside its policy rate to ensure price stability.

"We are not going to reduce our balance sheet simply because of the sheer size, but if it helps us ensure price stability, of course we will," he said.

Winding down the SNB's balance sheet "will probably take considerable time", he said.

"If we were to sell large amounts of foreign currency holdings immediately, this would create too much appreciation pressure. The most favorable time to sell is when we have inflationary pressure, interest rates are clearly positive and the franc is showing a weakening trend."

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.08% 0.6527 Delayed Quote.4.92%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -0.04% 0.63107 Delayed Quote.-3.96%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.01% 1.1382 Delayed Quote.-6.23%
BRITISH POUND / SWISS FRANC (GBP/CHF) 0.03% 1.10157 Delayed Quote.-14.22%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.04% 0.737762 Delayed Quote.8.56%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.00% 0.71303 Delayed Quote.-0.57%
CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI / SWISS FRANC (CNY/CHF) 1.26% 0.138629 Delayed Quote.-4.66%
DANISH KRONE / SWISS FRANC (DKK/CHF) 0.58% 12.96 Delayed Quote.-8.61%
EURO / SWISS FRANC (EUR/CHF) 0.04% 0.96735 Delayed Quote.-8.50%
HONGKONG-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (HKD/CHF) 1.23% 12.5719 Delayed Quote.6.41%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.18% 0.012519 Delayed Quote.7.10%
INDIAN RUPEE / SWISS FRANC (INR/CHF) 0.12% 0.012112 Delayed Quote.-2.28%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.04% 0.6816 Delayed Quote.-14.69%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (NZD/CHF) -1.34% 0.55208 Delayed Quote.-10.47%
RUSSIAN ROUBLE / SWISS FRANC (RUB/CHF) -3.22% 0.016408 Delayed Quote.39.51%
SINGAPORE-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (SGD/CHF) 0.91% 0.6869 Delayed Quote.0.62%
SWEDISH KRONA / SWISS FRANC (SEK/CHF) 1.48% 0.088778 Delayed Quote.-13.59%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.01% 1.020304 Delayed Quote.17.15%
US DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (USD/CHF) 0.11% 0.9871 Delayed Quote.7.19%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:29aWorld Bank to give Ukraine $530 mln in additional aid
RE
12:22aAustalia's Optus says 'deeply sorry' for cyberattack
RE
09/30China's Sept new home prices fall for third straight month - private survey
RE
09/30Swiss franc not highly valued - SNB's Jordan
RE
09/30Crypto lender Celsius not seeking payments for outstanding loans
RE
09/30Thai policy tightening to be gradual as recovery slow - chief
RE
09/30Malaysia's ruling party pushes for national elections this year
RE
09/30S.Korea, U.S. agree to implement liquidity measures if needed
RE
09/30U.s., s.korea agree on measures to implement liquidity facilitie…
RE
09/30Burkina Faso's military government overthrown -army
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk previews Tesla's humanoid robot, but cautions it is not ready just..
2S.Korea, U.S. agree to implement liquidity measures if needed
3N.Korea fires ballistic missiles, marking fourth in a week
4S.Korea Sept exports grow at slowest pace in almost two years
5U.S. judge dismisses Mexico's $10 bln lawsuit against gun makers

HOT NEWS