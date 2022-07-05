Swiss give cool reply to Ukraine call for seizing Russian assets

LUGANO, Switzerland, July 5 (Reuters) - Switzerland has
given a cool response to calls from Ukraine's prime minister to
use frozen assets of ultra-wealthy Russians to help fund his
country's $750 billion reconstruction project.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal told a conference in
Lugano that $300-500 billion of Russian assets had been frozen
by the United States, European Union and Britain, money he said
could help rebuild wrecked schools, hospitals and homes.
"We propose to find (a) formula to create national and
international legislation for (creating the) possibility of
confiscation of frozen assets in case of unprovoked aggression,"
Shmygal said, referring to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Such a step would improve global security by deterring
unprovoked and unjustified aggression, he told a news conference
as the two-day recovery conference wrapped up.
But Switzerland, which in May reported 6.3 billion Swiss
francs ($6.50 billion) of frozen Russian assets, has resisted an
automatic handover of wealth. The country, which has adopted EU
sanctions against Russians, has long been a popular destination
for Moscow's elite and a holding place for Russian wealth.
Swiss President Ignazio Cassis said it was important to
protect individuals against the power of the state and to create
a legal basis for confiscating funds.
"According to the rules we have in the vast majority of
democracies..., we can freeze assets, we can freeze in order to
clarify where these assets are from," Cassis told reporters.
But questions about the links between the money and the war
in Ukraine and about the proportionality of measures also needed
to be addressed, Cassis said.
"Now we can take a decision which is perfect for Ukraine but
we create the possibility to take the same decision in many
other possibilities and...give much more power to the state and
away from the citizen."
