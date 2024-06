ZURICH, June 17 (Reuters) - The Swiss economy will grow by 1.2% this year, the government said in its latest forecast on Monday, nudging its forecast slightly higher.

The outlook was a small increase from the 1.1% forecast provided by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) in March.

SECO said it expected a pick up in economic activity in 2025, with growth of 1.7%, the same level given in its March outlook. (Reporting by John Revill, editing by Andrey Sychev)