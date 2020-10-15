Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Swiss hold off on new nationwide measures as COVID-19 infections surge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/15/2020 | 06:46am EDT

ZURICH, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Swiss health officials refrained from new nationwide measures to curb spread of the novel coronavirus as the number of infections mounted on Thursday, instead urging residents to redouble their efforts to embrace existing hygiene and distancing recommendations.

"Infections with the coronavirus are rising again strongly and quickly. Time is thus running out again and we are calling on the entire population to contribute to keeping the virus in check," President Simonetta Sommaruga told a news conference in Bern after federal and cantonal officials met.

"The faster we react, the smaller the restrictions for the population and the economy," she added.

New infections rose by 2,613 cases on Thursday, the second-highest daily total after Wednesday's record.

Health Minister Alain Berset said the authorities were concerned but considered the matter to be under control.

"The goal is to avoid a lockdown and overloading hospitals," he said, noting the situation was not comparable to February and March, when the pandemic took authorities by surprise.

He said he saw no reason to stop large events like soccer and ice hockey matches given elaborate safety regimes in place.

Switzerland has been adding to its list of places from which travellers must enter quarantine but the federal government has not tightened domestic restrictions on public life since ending nearly all emergency measures in June.

That is when it handed responsibility to cantons, where rules on public gatherings and mask requirements vary widely.

Encouraged by falling infection rates, Switzerland had in April begun easing sweeping measures, including shuttering schools, non-essential shops and many businesses for more than a month.

It has also extended billions in aid to businesses, but the economy still had its sharpest decline in the second quarter since quarterly records began in 1980. ( Reporting by Michael Shields, Editing by John Revill)


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:05aPure Protein, LLC to Exhibit and Preview New Website at the American Society for Histocompatibility and Immunogenetics (ASHI) 46th Annual Meeting
SE
07:01aMorgan Stanley launches program to boost diversity in trading unit
RE
07:01aOPEC+ will ensure oil prices do not plunge again, says OPEC chief
RE
07:00aBackuptrans Updated to Transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone 12
SE
07:00aJOSEP BORRELL : A credible enlargement policy is an investment in peace and security for the whole of Europe.
PU
07:00aPRESIDENCY OF REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA : President to present SA Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan to Parliament
PU
07:00aBiped robot maker Agility raises $20 million
RE
06:53aFitch says expects debt-strained Zambia to default
RE
06:50aTech stocks help Norway wealth fund to third-quarter gain
RE
06:47aSigns of progress as EU leaders meet to haggle over climate target
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration to consider adding China's Ant Group to trade blacklist - sources
2Resurgent COVID-19 and Brexit stalemate drive stocks lower
3French billionaire Niel takes on Unibail with call to refocus on Europe
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Shares in K-pop group BTS' management label Big Hit drop after debut
5TESLA, INC. : Tesla's back-to-back price cuts bring sticker on U.S. Model S below $70,000

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group