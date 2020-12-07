Swiss hotels head for bleak winter after summer stays slump

ZURICH, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Summer stays at Switzerland's
hotels dropped by 41%, with the winter ski season outlook bleak
as the coronavirus pandemic keeps foreign tourists at home, with
Swiss guests unlikely to fill the empty rooms.
From May to October, overnight stays by people from outside
Switzerland fell 75% to 3.2 million people, from more than 12.5
million overnight stays in the year-earlier period, the Swiss
Federal Office of Statistics said on Monday.
Overnight hotel stays by domestic guests rose 3.9% to 10.2
million, with visits by Swiss residents rising especially
strongly in July, August and September as the first wave of
COVID-19 infections passed, new cases slowed and people within
the country began moving about more freely.
Switzerland, in contrast to Germany, France and Italy, is
keeping its ski resorts open during the upcoming holidays for
domestic tourism, with some capacity limits in gondolas in a bid
to limit the second-wave spread of COVID-19.
Neighbouring Austria has also introduced a plan to open
skiing from Christmas Eve at its resorts, with limits designed
to prevent foreigners from coming for ski holidays.
