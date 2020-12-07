Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Swiss hotels head for bleak winter after summer stays slump

12/07/2020 | 03:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ZURICH, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Summer stays at Switzerland's hotels dropped by 41%, with the winter ski season outlook bleak as the coronavirus pandemic keeps foreign tourists at home, with Swiss guests unlikely to fill the empty rooms.

From May to October, overnight stays by people from outside Switzerland fell 75% to 3.2 million people, from more than 12.5 million overnight stays in the year-earlier period, the Swiss Federal Office of Statistics said on Monday.

Overnight hotel stays by domestic guests rose 3.9% to 10.2 million, with visits by Swiss residents rising especially strongly in July, August and September as the first wave of COVID-19 infections passed, new cases slowed and people within the country began moving about more freely.

Switzerland, in contrast to Germany, France and Italy, is keeping its ski resorts open during the upcoming holidays for domestic tourism, with some capacity limits in gondolas in a bid to limit the second-wave spread of COVID-19.

Neighbouring Austria has also introduced a plan to open skiing from Christmas Eve at its resorts, with limits designed to prevent foreigners from coming for ski holidays. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:42aGerman industrial output surges on booming car sales
RE
03:41aBREXIT TALKS COULD STILL GO EITHER WAY, BALL IN UK COURT : EU diplomat
RE
03:39aUK house prices show biggest annual rise since 2016 - Halifax
RE
03:39aMinutes of the Monetary Policy Meeting held on 25 November 2020
PU
03:39aPRIME MINISTER OF HUNGARY : Viktor Orbán's reply to Manfred Weber
PU
03:38aUK MUST MOVE ON FISH, FAIR COMPETITION TO ENABLE TRADE DEAL : EU diplomat
RE
03:38aIMPOSSIBLE TO SAY IF THERE WILL BE A EU-UK TRADE DEAL : senior EU official
RE
03:38aEU-UK talks on Irish border on Monday before Internal Market Bill proceedings
RE
03:38aUK's Johnson ready to pull out of Brexit talks, The Sun says
RE
03:38aBrexit crunch time as EU and UK still divided over trade deal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Mastercard to investigate allegations against Pornhub
2EXPLAINER: Huge consequences loom over EU-UK trade talks
3Asian shares ease from record high; oil falls on virus case surge
4'ON A KNIFE EDGE': Britain and EU in last-ditch trade talks
5APPLIED ENERGETICS, INC. : Airbnb plans to raise price target range for IPO - source

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ