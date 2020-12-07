Swiss hotels head for bleak winter after summer stays slump

ZURICH, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Summer stays at Switzerland's hotels dropped by 41%, with the winter ski season outlook bleak as the coronavirus pandemic keeps foreign tourists at home, with Swiss guests unlikely to fill the empty rooms.

From May to October, overnight stays by people from outside Switzerland fell 75% to 3.2 million people, from more than 12.5 million overnight stays in the year-earlier period, the Swiss Federal Office of Statistics said on Monday.

Overnight hotel stays by domestic guests rose 3.9% to 10.2 million, with visits by Swiss residents rising especially strongly in July, August and September as the first wave of COVID-19 infections passed, new cases slowed and people within the country began moving about more freely.

Switzerland, in contrast to Germany, France and Italy, is keeping its ski resorts open during the upcoming holidays for domestic tourism, with some capacity limits in gondolas in a bid to limit the second-wave spread of COVID-19.

Neighbouring Austria has also introduced a plan to open skiing from Christmas Eve at its resorts, with limits designed to prevent foreigners from coming for ski holidays. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Alexander Smith)