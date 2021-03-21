Swiss lawmakers, business leaders demand improved COVID-19 response

ZURICH, March 21 (Reuters) - A group of Swiss business
leaders and lawmakers have demanded the government speed up
vaccinations and develop a plan for its nationwide testing drive
to tackle the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country.
The Alliance for a Liberal Healthcare System sent an open
letter to the government on Sunday, asking for an improvement in
Switzerland's response to the crisis.
"The government is failing at crisis management and must
improve," said Felix Schneuwly, vice president of the Alliance.
"Each part of the testing and vaccination programmes are
being delayed and are not being implemented properly," he told
Reuters.
Fatigue about the ongoing restrictions and their impact on
social and economic life is rising in Switzerland, with protests
taking place over the weekend.
Switzerland and neighbouring Liechtenstein have reported
nearly 581,000 cases of COVID-19 since the crisis broke out,
with 9,509 deaths. The number of cases has accelerated in recent
days, with the spread of new variants of the virus, leading to
the number of daily cases being 32% above the seven-day average.
Cases are also surging in neighbouring Germany. According to
the Robert Koch Institute for Infectious Diseases, the number of
cases there per 100,000 population over a week stood at 103.9 on
Sunday, above the 100 threshold at which intensive care units
can no longer keep up.
The Swiss government on Friday shelved plans to reopen
restaurant terraces and allow outdoor events with limited
audiences, citing the increase in cases and insufficient
progress on vaccinations.
The Alliance includes lawmakers from the right-wing Free
Liberal Party and Swiss People's Party as well as leaders of the
Swiss Hotel Association, the restaurant association
GastroSuisse and business group Economiesuisse.
They fear the government could miss its goal of vaccinating
everyone in Switzerland by the end of June after recent comments
in parliament and demanded it to step up its efforts to meet the
target.
The group also wants the government come up with a plan by
the end of March for how it will conduct the free coronavirus
tests it has announced for all residents.
"The uncontrolled use of the tests must be prevented as this
would make the whole operation useless," the group said in its
letter.
The uncoordinated distribution of tests "may even have a
counterproductive effect, because it may lead users into a false
sense of security," it added.
The group also demanded a uniform nationwide system for
entering the test results and vaccinations to produce
forgery-proof COVID-free certificates.
Such certificates could ease the lifting of restrictions for
people who are free of the virus or have been vaccinated,
Schneuwly said.
The Swiss cabinet has not yet been able to examine the
letter and does not reply to letters publicly, a government
spokeswoman said.
