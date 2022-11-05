Swiss minister: economic situation means difficult years ahead

ZURICH, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The threat of recession in the
euro zone and beyond, an energy supply squeeze and the eroding
effect of inflation on purchasing power mean Switzerland faces
difficult years ahead, Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter told
the Neue Zuercher Zeitung.
"I consider this mixed situation to be very difficult," she
said in comments published on Saturday. "We will feel this in
Switzerland too. Economically difficult years await us."
Keller-Sutter sits on the seven-member executive Federal
Council.
In September, the Swiss government significantly cut its
economic growth forecasts, citing growing risks from a "tense
energy situation and sharp price increases".
It now expects the country's economy to expand 2.0% this
year, down from its June forecast for 2.6% growth. In 2023, the
economy is expected to expand by 1.1%.
(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Christina Fincher)