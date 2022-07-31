Swiss on track to secure winter gas reserves - paper

ZURICH, July 31 (Reuters) - Switzerland is on track to
secure the natural gas reserves it is seeking for the winter
heating season, the SonntagsBlick paper cited a utility sector
official as saying.
The government has instructed gas suppliers to line up
reserves in neighbouring countries equivalent to 15% of the
country's annual consumption of 35 terrawatt hours and to secure
additional options for non-Russian gas of around 6 terrawatt
hours, a fifth of winter consumption.
Switzerland does not have it own gas storage capacity.
"Regional (gas) companies have now reached between 75 and
100% of the target for building up gas reserves in gas storage
facilities," the paper quoted Thomas Hegglin of the Swiss Gas
Industry Association as saying.
The regional utilities were also on track to secure the
envisioned options by November, he added.
Switzerland gets its gas via trading hubs in neighbouring
countries in the European Union, so disruptions there would also
affect Switzerland.
Switzerland has relatively low demand for gas, which covers
around 15% of its total energy consumption. Around 42% of the
gas is used to heat households, and the rest in industry and the
service and transport sectors, according to government data.
Just under half of Swiss gas imports come directly or
indirectly from Russia, the government has said.
