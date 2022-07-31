Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Swiss on track to secure winter gas reserves - paper

07/31/2022 | 04:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ZURICH, July 31 (Reuters) - Switzerland is on track to secure the natural gas reserves it is seeking for the winter heating season, the SonntagsBlick paper cited a utility sector official as saying.

The government has instructed gas suppliers to line up reserves in neighbouring countries equivalent to 15% of the country's annual consumption of 35 terrawatt hours and to secure additional options for non-Russian gas of around 6 terrawatt hours, a fifth of winter consumption.

Switzerland does not have it own gas storage capacity.

"Regional (gas) companies have now reached between 75 and 100% of the target for building up gas reserves in gas storage facilities," the paper quoted Thomas Hegglin of the Swiss Gas Industry Association as saying.

The regional utilities were also on track to secure the envisioned options by November, he added.

Switzerland gets its gas via trading hubs in neighbouring countries in the European Union, so disruptions there would also affect Switzerland.

Switzerland has relatively low demand for gas, which covers around 15% of its total energy consumption. Around 42% of the gas is used to heat households, and the rest in industry and the service and transport sectors, according to government data.

Just under half of Swiss gas imports come directly or indirectly from Russia, the government has said. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 1.17% 385.2889 Real-time Quote.118.07%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.89% 62.05 Delayed Quote.-17.60%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:52aPutin says Russian navy to get new hypersonic missiles soon
RE
04:50aSenegal votes for legislators amid rising political acrimony
RE
04:33aJapanese man detained in Myanmar after filming protest -media
RE
04:28aSwiss on track to secure winter gas reserves - paper
RE
04:17aHungary plans farm sector loan payment moratorium to ease drought impact
RE
04:12aSaudi GDP grows 11.8% year/year in Q2 -flash estimates
RE
04:05aTullow Oil in talks with Indian groups over Kenyan project
RE
03:58aAt least 32 people killed after bandits set homes on fire in Madagascar
RE
03:18aU.S House Speaker Pelosi to visit Asia, no mention of Taiwan
RE
03:02aAustralia PM says Indigenous voice details to follow referendum
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's factory activity contracts unexpectedly in July - official PMI
2China's factory activity contracts unexpectedly in July as COVID flares..
3China air force, referring to Taiwan, says it can safeguard 'territoria..
4Tullow Oil in talks with Indian groups over Kenyan project
5Russian official says Ukraine carried out drone attack on Black Sea fle..

HOT NEWS