Swiss parliament approves 109 billion franc rescue package for Credit Suisse

ZURICH (Reuters) - The upper house of Switzerland's parliament on Tuesday retrospectively approved 109 billion Swiss francs of financial guarantees, which were included in a rescue package for Credit Suisse.

Following a heated debate at an extraordinary session called to discuss Credit Suisse, 29 members of Switzerland's Council of States approved the measure. (Reporting by Noele Illien; Editing by Andrew Heavens)