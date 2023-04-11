Following a heated debate at an extraordinary session called to discuss Credit Suisse, 29 members of Switzerland's Council of States approved the measure.
(Reporting by Noele Illien; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
ZURICH (Reuters) - The upper house of Switzerland's parliament on Tuesday retrospectively approved 109 billion Swiss francs of financial guarantees, which were included in a rescue package for Credit Suisse.
Following a heated debate at an extraordinary session called to discuss Credit Suisse, 29 members of Switzerland's Council of States approved the measure.
(Reporting by Noele Illien; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
Japanese shares surge on dovish BOJ comments, report Buffett plans to add investments
Australia says reached agreement with China for resolution of dispute over barley