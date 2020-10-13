Swiss police question nursing home staff after COVID-19 deaths

ZURICH, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Three nursing home workers in
Switzerland's Italian-speaking region of Ticino have been
questioned on charges including manslaughter following a deadly
outbreak of COVID-19 between March and May, police said on
Tuesday.
"Following the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus at (a home for
the elderly) between March and May 2020, the Public Ministry
launched a series of checks, opening criminal proceedings,"
Ticino police said in a statement.
"Three people working at the facility were questioned as
defendants. The offenses are manslaughter, in light of deaths of
patients who tested positive for the virus at the home and
violations of federal law on epidemics due to a possible failure
to comply with directives," police added.
The Ticino attorney general continues to examine documents
seized in the case, authorities said, without providing details
on how many residents of the home died.
Ticino, which borders northern Italy and provides many jobs
for cross-border workers, has been among the areas in
Switzerland hit hardest by the new coronavirus.
Though the region's population makes up just 4% of
Switzerland's 8.6 million residents, the 312 people in Ticino
confirmed to have died from COVID-19 represent more than 17% of
the 1,808 total deaths across the country, so far.
Switzerland recorded 1,445 new cases on Tuesday, raising the
total confirmed infections to 65,881.
(Reporting by John Miller, editing by John Revill)