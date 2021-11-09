Swiss pursue 'special path' with big trade partner China -minister

ZURICH, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Switzerland's foreign minister
played down prospects for his neutral country to embrace Western
sanctions against China over its human rights record as Bern
pursues a "special path" with Beijing, a major trade partner, he
told a newspaper.
"It is a balancing act. On the one hand, we have difficult
discussions with China about human rights, but on the other
hand, the country is an important partner in economic and other
issues," Ignazio Cassis said in an interview with the Neue
Zuercher Zeitung published on Tuesday.
"We want to take a special path that lets us hold summit
meetings in Geneva like the one between Joe Biden and Vladimir
Putin or peace talks. We cannot play the role of bridge-builder
if we always sing along in the chorus with other countries."
The Swiss government has been discussing whether to adopt
human rights sanctions the EU imposed on China https://www.reuters.com/article/us-eu-china-sanctions-idUSKBN2BE1AI
in March.
"The issue is on the table, the lead is with the State
Secretariat for Economic Affairs. From a foreign policy
perspective, the question is whether Switzerland wants to
continue to play a role as an honest broker or whether it
automatically wants to follow the EU. For me, the answer is
clearly the first," said Cassis, from the pro-business Liberals
party.
In 1950 Switzerland was one of the first western countries
to recognise Communist China. Since 2010, China has been its
biggest trading partner in Asia and its third-largest globally
after the European Union and the United States.
A bilateral free trade agreement took effect in July 2014.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Michael Perry)