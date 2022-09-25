Swiss reject initiative to ban factory farming

*
Voters reject proposal to ban factory farming
*
They narrowly back rise in women's retirement age to 65
*
They reject a proposal to scrap a tax on bond interest
GENEVA, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Swiss voters on Sunday
rejected a proposal to ban factory farming in a referendum on
whether the wealthy country's strict animal welfare laws need to
be tightened yet further.
The government's VoteInfo App showed a provisional result of
62.86% of votes against the proposal, put to a referendum under
the Swiss system of direct democracy, to make protecting the
dignity of farm animals such as cattle, chickens and pigs a
constitutional requirement.
VoteInfo takes voting results data collated by the Federal
Statistics Office.
"I've voted no," said Geneva resident Fabrice Drouin.
"There are farmers who are doing intensive farming with
their animals but they are respecting animal welfare and to feed
the population, we have to do factory farming, at least a
little, otherwise, we won't be able to eat meat anymore."
In a second referendum, the Swiss voted narrowly in favor
of a planned reform of old-age insurance, which among other
things would raise the retirement age for women to 65 from 64.
The farming proposal would have required the government to
set stricter rules for caring for animals, including giving them
access to the outdoors, and for slaughtering them. The
requirements would also have covered imported animals and animal
products.
The government recommended against the proposal, saying such
changes would breach trade accords, increase investment and
operating costs, and boost food prices.
"I think in general, people are regulating themselves on
their own," said Geneva resident Florian Barbon who opposed the
initiative. "I don't think we need a legal framework for this."
In a third vote, 52.01% of voters rejected a measure
that would have provided for the abolition of a withholding tax
on bond interest introduced to prevent tax evasion.
Although investors could reclaim the tax, provided they
disclosed the interest income in their tax returns, the
government had argued that abolishing the levy would reduce
administrative costs and make Switzerland more attractive to
business.
(Reporting by Cecile Mantovani
Writing by Paul Carrel
Editing by David Evans and Frances Kerry)