Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Swiss to release petrol, diesel, heating oil stocks from Oct 3

09/23/2022 | 09:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ZURICH (Reuters) - The Swiss government will release petrol, diesel, heating oil and kerosene from its strategic reserves from Oct. 3 to ensure the supply of oil products to the domestic economy, it said on Friday.

It cited limited freight capacities on the Rhine river and logistical problems with foreign rail transport for a lack of conventional supply.

The government has already twice this year effectively released fuel reserves by allowing companies required to contribute to them to underfill by almost 20%.

Strategic reserves, or compulsory stocks, for petrol, diesel oil and heating oil cover around 4.5 months of normal consumption. In the case of kerosene, reserves suffice for around three months, the government said in a statement.

The ordinance releasing stocks will remain in force "for as long as the situation absolutely requires", it said.

Compulsory stocks of petroleum products were last released in 2005, 2010 and 2019.

It also recommended companies that can switch to using heating oil from natural gas do so from Oct. 1.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -4.13% 86.49 Delayed Quote.15.96%
S&P GSCI HEATING OIL INDEX -4.59% 383.8232 Real-time Quote.39.49%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -3.64% 324.5154 Real-time Quote.108.28%
WTI -4.90% 79.298 Delayed Quote.10.81%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:44aUganda Ebola death toll rises to four - health ministry
RE
09:42aCanada retail sales fell in July amid rate increases
RE
09:40aEquinor in 10-year deal to sell gas to Poland's PGNiG
RE
09:40aContinental revamped compliance team after air-conditioning parts problem
RE
09:40aGlobal protests demand climate change compensation ahead of COP27
RE
09:39aToyota says have also determined that co's operations in moscow…
RE
09:38aToyota on plant closure in russia says have not been able to res…
RE
09:37aToyota says co has decided to end vehicle production at its sain…
RE
09:37aFormer NATO boss slams Macron for "disastrous" diplomacy on Ukraine
RE
09:35aSwiss to release petrol, diesel, heating oil stocks from Oct 3
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Ally Financial, CrowdStrike, Equifax, Marathon..
2Ericsson says no hardware exported to Russia, only software support
3RWE : tests innovative technologies to further promote sustainability a..
4Norsk Hydro To Initiate Share Buyback Program of Up To 100 Million Shar..
5Credit Suisse shares hit record low after report bank is looking to rai..

HOT NEWS