Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Swiss to sign deal to buy F-35 fighters before referendum

05/18/2022 | 09:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
An F-35A Lightning II takes off for a mission from Al Dhafra Air Base, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

ZURICH (Reuters) - The Swiss government will sign a contract by the end of March to buy 36 Lockheed Martin F-35A Lightning II fighter jets, it said on Wednesday, pressing ahead without waiting for a referendum on the $5.5 billion deal.

Switzerland chose the F-35 last year as its next-generation fighter jet, angering opponents who said they would ensure a referendum was held to overturn what they called an unnecessary "Ferrari" option.

The government said it was unclear whether the purchase could take place under the same conditions if the deal had to be renegotiated once the offer expires next year.

Many countries have stepped up spending on weapons systems, it said, saying Finland had decided to buy 64 F-35As, Germany wanted to purchase up to 35 and Canada would buy 88.

"Against this background, the risk of a delay in delivery has increased significantly. However, the aircraft must be delivered as planned from 2027 to ensure that the population is protected from threats from the air after 2030," it said.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:04aRussian economy minister sees further slowdown in inflation
RE
10:03aAmazon discriminates against pregnant and disabled workers, New York alleges
RE
10:03aGlobal smoking rates fall for first time, but rise for kids, Africa - report
RE
10:03aAnalysis-Elon Musk can't easily give Twitter the boot over bots
RE
10:03aANALYSIS-BRITISH POUND : The sick man of the currency world
RE
10:01aANALYSIS-ZOMBIE UNICORNS : Indian startups go from feast to famine
RE
10:00aMARKETMIND : Extreme fear? Seriously?
RE
09:59aHindu groups file fresh petitions to stop Muslims from entering historic Indian mosque
RE
09:59aEnd of Brazil's rate hike cycle still depending on data, cenbank says
RE
09:57aCOVID testing firm Prenetics shares fall in New York debut
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BICO Publishes Interim Report January - March 2022: Continued growth in..
2EU New Car Sales Slumped in April as Supply Squeezes Drag On
3Myanmar resistance urges West to provide arms for fight against junta
4Tencent Profit Halves as Revenue Hit by China's Pandemic Resurgence
5Analyst recommendations: Reckitt, Home Depot, Penn National, Walmart, W..

HOT NEWS