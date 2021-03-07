Swiss voters appear set to narrowly back Indonesia trade - TV

ZURICH, March 7 (Reuters) - Swiss voters appeared set to
narrowly approve a free trade agreement with Indonesia in a
binding referendum on Sunday, with lower tariffs on palm oil
imports the main issue in the national debate.
Projections for broadcaster SRF based on partial results
showed the measure passing by a 51-49% margin, within the margin
of error of three percentage points. Full results will be known
later on Sunday.
Switzerland signed the pact in 2018 together with the other
European Free Trade Association members Iceland, Norway and
Liechtenstein.
Parliament ratified the deal in 2019, but the "Stop Palm
Oil" movement - backed by the Greens as well as environmentalist
and anti-globalisation NGOs - called a referendum under
Switzerland's system of direct democracy.
Under the FTA, both parties would gradually reduce or
abolish import duties on industrial products. For palm oil,
Switzerland will reduce tariffs by about 20%-40% for up to
12,500 tonnes per year, but only if sustainability standards are
met.
Indonesia is the world's top producer of palm oil, which is
used in cosmetics, food products and biofuels. Palm oil has
faced scrutiny from green activists and consumers, who hold it
responsible for forest loss, fires and worker exploitation.
"I oppose free trade agreements because they eliminate
customs duties that are there to prevent unfair competition from
low-cost countries," Willy Cretegny, an organic wine producer in
western Switzerland who initiated the referendum, told Reuters
before the vote.
"They lead to a throwaway society that wastes resources.
Standards to protect the environment or people's health and
safety also disappear along the way," he said.
The government recommended the FTA, saying it would give
Switzerland's export-oriented economy better access to growth
market Indonesia, while promoting more sustainable palm oil
production as only certified oil could enjoy tariff reductions.
But the committee that organized the referendum said the
deal would boost demand for cheap palm oil, destroying tropical
forests and hitting Swiss rapeseed and sunflower oil production.
