Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Swiss voters narrowly back Indonesia trade pact

03/07/2021 | 12:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Swiss vote on a free trade agreement with Indonesia in a binding referendum in Lausanne

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss voters narrowly approved a free trade agreement with Indonesia in a binding referendum on Sunday, with lower tariffs on palm oil imports the main issue in the national debate.

The vote was carried with a 51.7-48.3% margin, provisional official results showed, a closer result that opinion polls had suggested.

Switzerland signed the pact in 2018 together with the other European Free Trade Association members Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein.

Parliament ratified the deal in 2019, but the "Stop Palm Oil" movement - backed by the Greens as well as environmentalist and anti-globalisation NGOs - called a referendum under Switzerland's system of direct democracy.

Under the FTA, both parties would gradually reduce or abolish import duties on industrial products. For palm oil, Switzerland will reduce tariffs by about 20%-40% for up to 12,500 tonnes per year, but only if sustainability standards are met.

Indonesia is the world's top producer of palm oil, which is used in cosmetics, food products and biofuels. Palm oil has faced scrutiny from green activists and consumers, who hold it responsible for forest loss, fires and worker exploitation.

The government recommended the FTA, saying it would give Switzerland's export-oriented economy better access to growth market Indonesia, while promoting more sustainable palm oil production as only certified oil could enjoy tariff reductions.

But the committee that organized the referendum said the deal would boost demand for cheap palm oil, destroying tropical forests and hitting Swiss rapeseed and sunflower oil production.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Frances Kerry and Elaine Hardcastle)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:11pTO THE INSPIRING WOMEN OF CENTRAL ASIA : Thank you!
PU
12:34p'Raya and the Last Dragon' Tops Sluggish Box Office With $8.6 Million
RE
12:21pSwiss voters narrowly back Indonesia trade pact
RE
12:21pCENTRAL BANK OF SEYCHELLES  : Notice - Business Continuity Test
PU
11:47aAccountant faces pressure to turn on Trump in criminal probe
RE
11:27aShake off your ill will, Britain tells EU over post-Brexit trade
RE
11:07aSaudi c.bank extends deferred payment, guaranteed financing programmes
RE
11:07aSaudi central bank extends the guaranteed financing program for an additional year until march 14, 2022 - statement
RE
11:05aSaudi central bank extends its deferred payment program to support private sector financing for an additional three months until june 30 - website
RE
10:28aANALYSIS : Excessive exuberance - Canada home prices boil over as policymakers sit back
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : Huawei Loses Cellular-Gear Market Share Outside China
2China February exports post record surge from COVID-19-depressed 2020 levels
3Shake off your ill will, Britain tells EU over post-Brexit trade
4COVID-19 travel insurance becoming a vacation staple
5NETFLIX, INC. : Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah Interview Is a Royal Balancing Act

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ