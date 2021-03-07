Swiss voters set to back ban on facial coverings -TV

ZURICH, March 7 (Reuters) - Swiss voters looked set to
approve a far-right proposal to ban facial coverings,
projections for broadcaster SRF based on partial results in
Sunday's national referendum showed.
The proposal under the Swiss system of direct democracy did
not mention Islam directly but the binding referendum vote has
been viewed as a test of attitudes toward Muslims, with local
politicians, media and campaigners having dubbed it the burqa
ban.
