Swiss voters set to back ban on facial coverings -TV

03/07/2021
ZURICH, March 7 (Reuters) - Swiss voters looked set to approve a far-right proposal to ban facial coverings, projections for broadcaster SRF based on partial results in Sunday's national referendum showed.

The proposal under the Swiss system of direct democracy did not mention Islam directly but the binding referendum vote has been viewed as a test of attitudes toward Muslims, with local politicians, media and campaigners having dubbed it the burqa ban.

(Reporting by Michael Shields Editing by David Goodman )


© Reuters 2021
