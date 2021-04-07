Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Swiss watchmakers go digital to show off new products, revive sales

04/07/2021 | 12:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The HO8 model of Hermes is pictured during a media presentation at the Watches & Wonders in Geneva

ZURICH (Reuters) -Luxury Swiss watchmakers, usually not big fans of online retailing, are launching a new all-digital Watches & Wonders event on Wednesday to display their latest products, hoping to revive sales hit by the coronavirus crisis.

Makers of high-end watches still largely rely on physical stores for sales, but the success of online platforms for pre-owned watches, such as WatchBox or Richemont's Watchfinder, have shown it is possible to sell luxury timepieces online.

Pandemic-related factory and store closures hit Swiss watch sales last year and have forced brands to boost their often tiny online business and generally rethink digital activities.

Guillaume de Seynes, executive vice president at luxury goods group Hermes, told Reuters one of the reasons Hermes' watch business outperformed the industry last year was that its customers were already used to shopping on hermes.com.

Hermes, known for leather goods, silk scarves and perfumes, embraced e-commerce much earlier than pure-play watchmakers, launching its transactional website in the United States almost 20 years ago.

De Seynes said he expected a strong recovery in the group's watch sales this year, with current trends broadly in line with the 28% increase in the final quarter of 2020.

Rene Weber, analyst at Vontobel, estimated that only about 2% of Swiss watch sales in value terms were currently done online, with the share varying depending on the brand. Other analysts estimated the online share of sales at around 7% to 9%.

Some Swiss luxury watch brands - such as Patek Philippe and Rolex - have preferred to stick with traditional bricks and mortar stores to sell their products that can cost tens of thousands of dollars.

For Patek, selling online is still not an option, and a test run with retailers during the first lockdown confirmed that strategy, President Thierry Stern told Reuters.

"People don't want to buy a Patek online, the watches are expensive, you lose the beauty, the magic."

The family-owned luxury watchmaker sees a recovery this year after a 20% sales slump in 2020, but does not expect to return to 2019 sales figures yet. "That will maybe take a year or two, Stern said.

Justin Reis, chief executive of pre-owned platform WatchBox, said customers had become much more engaged with the brands during the pandemic as they became used to actively searching information online, via webinars or social media.

In reaction to this trend, Patek Philippe has made some investment in its digital capabilities, hiring staff and setting up a studio to deliver high-quality virtual product presentations.

Small independent brand H. Moser & Cie also invested in digital technology ahead of the Watches & Wonders fair and said it was pleased these costs were lower than for physical watch fairs.

LVMH's Bulgari said e-commerce had increased "dramatically" in a presentation on Wednesday. "We expanded our technologies and made ourselves more available to clients," Bulgari watch head Antoine Pin said.

Watches & Wonders' official platform https://www.watchesandwonders.com/en, which describes itself as "the biggest watch event ever to take place online", is giving media and retailers access to presentations held by the 38 participating brands.

"It would be good if consumers could also participate via the Watches & Wonders platform," Oris Co-Chief Executive Rolf Studer told Reuters, saying the brand had developed campaigns to connect more closely with customers on Instagram and launched a watch directly to its online community via Zoom.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz. Editing by Jane Merriman)

By Silke Koltrowitz


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL -1.35% 951.4 Real-time Quote.9.64%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE 0.07% 577.2 Real-time Quote.12.90%
THE SWATCH GROUP SA -0.89% 278.4 Delayed Quote.16.31%
VONTOBEL HOLDING AG -0.07% 74.25 Delayed Quote.5.84%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:54pBANK OF CANADA  : Examining the Impact of Home Purchase Restrictions on China's Housing Market
PU
12:47pFed's Kaplan says he supports withdrawing monetary support once pandemic is over
RE
12:46pUber, Lyft tout U.S. ride-hail driver pay, incentives amid demand uptick
RE
12:43pSwiss watchmakers go digital to show off new products, revive sales
RE
12:36pCredit Suisse in search of new map after losing way with Archegos
RE
12:34pCommerce chief Raimondo says there is room for compromise on Biden tax proposal
RE
12:34pWHILE FED UP WAITING, MARKETS LOSE FAITH IN OWN BETS : Mike Dolan
RE
12:28pIMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND  : Launches Climate Change Indicators Dashboard sitecoreitem
PU
12:25pUK pensions regulator warns pension schemes on climate disclosures
RE
12:25pWall Street ticks lower in choppy trading ahead of Fed minutes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Cryptocurrency inflows hit all-time high of $4.5 billion in first-quarter - Coinshares
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Prosus to sell 2% stake in Tencent worth $15 billion
3JD.COM, INC. : JD COM : Huawei Becomes the First Brand to Have 50 Million Fans on JD.com
4Jump Trading backs fan tokens startup Chiliz
5TODAY ON WALL STREET: The Fed divided on inflation

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ