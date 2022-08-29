Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Swiss watchmakers remain upbeat ahead of Geneva gathering

08/29/2022 | 05:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss watchmakers are not seeing signs so far that geopolitical tensions and recession fears are hitting demand for luxury timepieces, executives told Reuters ahead of the Geneva Watch Days event that opens on Monday.

Sales of Swiss watches have rebounded strongly from the 2020 pandemic slump, with the value of exports up 11.4% in the first seven months of 2022.

"For now people's state of mind stays positive. How long will it last? We don't know," said Jean-Christophe Babin, head of LVMH jewellery and watch brand Bulgari.

He said Bulgari was gaining market share, seeing "much stronger" growth in its watch business than the rate of Swiss watch exports.

While there were many reasons to be alarmed over the last two years, including the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and inflation, "watch exports are nevertheless close to all-time highs", Edouard Meylan, head of independent watch brand H. Moser & Cie, said.

"We need to take advantage while it lasts, but we have to get ready for a slowdown," he said, adding sales were up by more than a quarter so far this year, with some bottlenecks for watch cases and straps.

Around 40 brands will take part in this year's Geneva Watch Days, an informal industry gathering launched in 2020 where exhibits are held in hotels and boutiques around town, making it more accessible than spring's exclusive Watches & Wonders show.

Although not taking part in this year's event, Guido Terreni, chief executive of niche brand Parmigiani owned by the Sandoz Family Foundation, said the brand was unable to meet demand that had risen 4.5 times from last year.

Asked when it would break even, Terreni, a former Bulgari executive, said: "We're getting there".

The market for new timepieces remained robust with waiting lists for many models, said U.S.-based retailer Danny Govberg, also co-founder and chairman of watch marketplace WatchBox, echoing comments by British retailer Watches of Switzerland this month.

Govberg noted, however, that secondary market prices had fallen.

"The disparity between retail prices and what watches are actively trading for has come down from their early spring 2022 all-time highs, since stabilising," he said in an emailed comment.

Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Jon Cox said if prices for second-hand watches fell significantly below primary prices, this could hurt demand for new watches, but that was apparently not the case so far.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

By Silke Koltrowitz


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE -2.45% 652.5 Real-time Quote.-7.98%
WATCHES OF SWITZERLAND GROUP PLC -4.06% 791 Delayed Quote.-44.30%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:51aELON MUSK : I think by 2030 almost half of all cars made will be…
RE
05:46aEU Commission sells 2025 EU-Bonds at average yield of 1.695%
RE
05:45aStocks and bonds slump, dollar hot as rate fever takes hold
RE
05:45aChina's agbank says 1,112 property projects risk being unfinishe…
RE
05:41aEma published clinical data on use of a booster dose of spikevax…
RE
05:40aChina's agbank says for property will not blindly recall, suspen…
RE
05:37aMeloni, former far-right activist, heads for Italian PM's office
RE
05:35aGoldman bets on Indian bond-swap spreads tightening
RE
05:35aWall Street fear gauge hits seven-week high
RE
05:33aSwiss watchmakers remain upbeat ahead of Geneva gathering
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
2APPLE INC : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
3Stocks weak, dollar hot as rate fever strikes bonds
4Japan Petroleum Exploration : Summary of Q&A Session in Briefing on Res..
5Greenyard : Greenyards stable growth continues in both Fresh and Long F..

HOT NEWS