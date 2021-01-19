Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Switzerland Adheres to the International Monetary Fund's Special Data Dissemination Standard Plus

01/19/2021 | 04:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

January 19, 2021

Washington, DC: Switzerland has completed the requirements for adherence to the IMF's Special Data Dissemination Standard (SDDS) Plus-the highest tier of the Data Standards Initiatives. Switzerland's SDDS Plus data are accessible through the Dissemination Standards Bulletin Board .

Mr. Louis Marc Ducharme, Director of the IMF's Statistics Department and Chief Statistician and Data Officer, welcomed Switzerland's adherence and noted that 'the dissemination of the new data sets under the SDDS Plus will be invaluable in fostering a deeper understanding and more informed assessments of the performance of Switzerland's financial sector, the cross-border-financial linkages, and the vulnerabilities of the economy to shocks.'

The SDDS Plus builds on the SDDS and its purpose is to assist statistically advanced countries with the publication of comprehensive, timely, and reliable economic and financial data essential for countries that have systematically important financial sectors integral to the working of the international monetary system.

The Data Standards Initiatives were established in the mid-1990s to enhance member countries' data transparency and to promote the development of sound statistical systems. The need for data standards was highlighted by the financial crises of the mid-1990s and again in the late-2000s, when information deficiencies were seen to play a role.

The Data Standards Initiatives also include the SDDS and the Enhanced General Data Dissemination System (e-GDDS). Detailed information on the Data Standards Initiatives can be found on the Dissemination Standards Bulletin Board at https://dsbb.imf.org.

IMF Communications Department

MEDIA RELATIONS

PRESS OFFICER: Pemba Sherpa

Phone:+1 202 623-7100Email: MEDIA@IMF.org

@IMFSpokesperson

Disclaimer

IMF - International Monetary Fund published this content on 19 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 21:41:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:00pFULTON FINANCIAL : 4th Quarter Earnings Presentation
PU
05:00pCHICKEN SOUP FOR SOUL ENTERTAINMENT : CRACKLE ANNOUNCES THE PREMIERE OF ORIGINAL COLLEGE FOOTBALL DOCUMENTARY SERIES ‘BUCKET LIST,' AVAILABLE FOR FREE ON CRACKLE FEBRUARY 1
PU
05:00pRECONNAISSANCE ENERGY AFRICA : ReconAfrica enters into an Agreement with Proconsul Capital Ltd.
AQ
05:00pUNITED CORPORATIONS LIMITED : Announces Investment Management Change
AQ
05:00pROUTEMASTER CAPITAL : Announces Uplisting to NEO Exchange, Transition to Single Purpose Company and Other Corporate Updates
AQ
05:00pPROSPECT PARK CAPITAL : Announces Closing of Private Placement
AQ
05:00pSmartFinancial Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter 2020
GL
05:00pRiver Valley Community Bancorp Announces 4th Quarter and Annual Results (Unaudited)
GL
05:00pFirst Busey Corporation and Cummins-American Corp. to Merge
GL
05:00pUnited Community Banks, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Results
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Chinese regulator approves Cisco's $4.5 billion Acacia deal
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Geely teams up with Tencent on smart car tech
3Equities, oil rally in anticipation of more U.S. stimulus spending
4'BREXIT CARNAGE': shellfish trucks protest in London over export delays
5THE TRUMP YEARS: Tax cuts and trade wars overshadowed in the end by a virus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ