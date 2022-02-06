Switzerland aims for new EU talks on improving troubled ties

ZURICH, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Swiss President Ignazio Cassis
wants to thaw frosty ties with the European Union by seeking a
new package of bilateral agreements and believes his country
must move closer to the bloc, he told the SonntagsZeitung
newspaper.
Years of talks to bind Switzerland more closely to the EU's
single market collapsed https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/stalled-eu-treaty-close-collapse-swiss-cabinet-meets-2021-05-26/#:~:text=ZURICH%2C%20May%2026%20(Reuters),with%20its%20biggest%20trading%20partner
in May last year when the Swiss government ditched a draft 2018
treaty cementing ties with its biggest trading partner.
Brussels had been pushing for a decade for a treaty that
would sit atop a patchwork of bilateral accords and have the
Swiss routinely adopt changes to single market rules. It would
also have provided a more effective way to resolve disputes.
Cassis, who is also foreign minister, said the Swiss
government was now working towards fresh talks with the EU,
which surrounds landlocked Switzerland.
"In the Federal Council, we are currently in the process of
defining the framework for a possible package or an agenda for
talks," he told the Sunday newspaper in an interview.
Cassis mentioned electricity and energy as possible topics
for agreements, adding that there were many "possibilities for
cooperation in the fields of health, research, media or culture,
through which we can deepen relations."
EU-Swiss economic ties are now governed by more than 100
bilateral agreements stretching back to 1972.
Those accords remain in effect but will erode, threatening
over time to disrupt or even jeopardise Switzerland's de facto
membership in the EU common market which -- unlike Britain which
made an unruly exit from the bloc -- Bern is keen to maintain.
Cassis, from the pro-business Liberals party, hoped a new
package of bilateral agreements could resolve questions over
dispute resolution and achieve a compromise on wage protection.
He added that in a tripolar world of the United States,
Russia/China and the EU, "the pressure on Switzerland to
cultivate deeper relations with Europe will grow. Because the EU
is closest to us economically, ideologically and socially."
(Writing by Paul Carrel
Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)